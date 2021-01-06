Diversified Lifelong Advisors Expands To The Delaware Valley In Deal With RZ Wealth

WILMINGTON Del., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Lifelong Advisors today announces the firm will be joined by RZ Wealth, a Registered Investment Advisor in Wayne, Pennsylvania, in a deal totaling $900 million in combined client assets under management.

Diversified Lifelong Advisors will continue to be led by the current President and Partner Andrew Rosen, Partners Kyle Hill and David Levy, and CEO Michael Fisher. Irvin W. Rosenzweig, Founder and President of RZ Wealth, will join the Diversified Lifelong Advisors executive and investment management teams.

"Our ability to grow and expand excites me because it allows us to continue to deliver world-class service to even more people and gives us additional resources for the benefit of our clients," said Fisher. "RZ Wealth is a phenomenal company and we are honored to leverage the legacy Irv built while innovating to remain cutting edge."

Both RZ Wealth and Diversified Lifelong Advisors have built their practices with dedication to the health, wealth, and happiness of their clients. This deal strengthens Diversified Lifelong Advisors' commitment to providing a superior client experience.

"Individuals and families have looked to us for strategies in planning and investment management to help them live a quality life," shares Rosenzweig. "This affiliation strengthens what we have built with additional staff and technologies."

Diversified Lifelong Advisors is an active firm with plans for continued expansion. The firm is currently ranked by the Advisory Practice Board Of Exchange as one of the top RIA's in the country based on creditworthiness and readiness to purchase another practice. Earlier this year the firm was ranked by Financial Times as an FT 300: Top Registered Investment Advisor.

"This transaction further enables us to meet our mission to uncover and achieve our clients' life goals, so that we can bring true happiness to as many people as possible," said Rosen. "At our firm that is paramount."

Diversified Lifelong Advisors is a financial planning and investment advisory based in Wilmington, Delaware.

