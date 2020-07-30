Diversified Lifelong Advisors Named One Of The Top 300 RIAs In The U.S. By Financial Times

WILMINGTON, Del., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Lifelong Advisors, a financial planning and investment advisory firm based in Wilmington, Delaware, has been named one of the Top 300 Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the United States by Financial Times (FT).

This is the seventh annual FT 300 list, produced independently by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of Financial Times. Ignites Research provides business intelligence on investment management.

"It's an honor to be named as one of the top 300 RIAs in the country alongside my committed team and partners," said Andrew Rosen, CFPÒ, CEPÒ president, partner and lifelong advisor at Diversified. "We are grateful to have incredibly committed colleagues as well as having the fortune to work with amazing clients who have made this possible."

RIA firms applied for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria. Applicants were then graded on six factors: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm's advisors; online accessibility; and compliance records. There are no fees or other considerations required of RIAs that apply for the FT 300.

"We're a local, family business who understands the importance of having a committed focus to our clients' experience and success," said Michael Fisher, CFPÒ, CEO. "We accomplish this through a deeper and meaningful connection, by continually guiding our clients to true happiness and fulfilment, and by providing 'Everything they Need' to achieve Lifelong Wealth."

The final FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite RIA firms, as the median AUM of this year's group is $1.9 billion. The FT 300 Top RIAs represent 39 different states and Washington, D.C.

For media inquiries please contact Andrea Mazzola at 866-225-0920 ext. 103 or [email protected].

About Company: Diversified Lifelong Advisors is a financial planning and investment advisory firm based in Wilmington, Delaware. The Diversified team comprises a large number of skilled CFPs, CFAs, insurance professionals, attorneys, accountants and support staff, all of whom are respected experts in the industry of financial planning. As a local family business serving executives, professionals and retirees in Delaware and Pennsylvania, the Diversified team welcomes the opportunity to be included in your circle of trusted advisors. To learn more about Diversified Lifelong Advisors, please visit https://lifelongadvisors.com/.

