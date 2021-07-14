Diversified Medical Healthcare Acquires RapidRona, Expanding into the Home Wellness Market

"We know that Covid-19, unfortunately, is something our population will continue to face," said Kevin Murdock, CEO and founder of Diversified Medical Healthcare. "As recent reports show that the new variants spread faster, cause more severe symptoms, and are causing a decrease in vaccine efficacy, the acquisition of RapidRona is our logical next step in providing necessary solutions for the future of COVID-19. We're proud to add at-home diagnostic and wellness testing to all that we offer at Diversified Medical Healthcare."

According to a recent Yale Medicine article, the Delta variant is spreading 50% faster than Alpha, which was 50% more contagious than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. (1) Recent studies have shown the Pfizer vaccine only protects 64% of people against the Delta variant. In the study, "1,271 of 1,528 total new infections were fully vaccinated individuals as were 23 of 27 hospitalizations and 11 out of 17 cases of severe illness." (2)

There are a number of at-home COVID tests on the market, but in terms of accuracy, not all tests are equal. Most at-home tests for COVID-19 deliver antigen test results - a less accurate testing method than RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests. All RapidRona kits provide RT-PCR test results, the gold standard of COVID-19 diagnostics which delivers the most accurate results available. Because of the difference in accuracy, some countries around the world only accept incoming travelers who have taken a RT-PCR test with a negative result. This makes RapidRona the choice for at-home testing among travelers. Returning schools and businesses can also reduce viral transmission rates utilizing RapidRona's sample collection method designed for improved comfortablity, keeping testing easy and infected employees, students, and staff to a minimum.

Former CEO of Rapid Rona, Heather Mlodinow stated, "We are excited to see the technology platform in good hands advancing the consumer's ability to proactively direct their healthcare from home."

Diversified Medical Healthcare's subsidiaries have vastly impacted the nation's COVID-19 response and healthcare as a whole. Having processed over one million (1,000,000) COVID-19 tests, they've reached one of the highest testing capacities in the nation with the capability to process over 300,000 tests per day. They've also shifted production to add in-house manufacturing of COVID-19 testing kits and reagents to combat infrastructure limitations and make testing more accessible. Their highly complex laboratory also meets other critical healthcare needs with offerings like a first of its kind predictive genetic test for diabetes among a broad menu of other advanced diagnostics tests.

The acquisition of RapidRona by Diversified Medical Healthcare recently closed in the second quarter of this year. Another exciting announcement by Diversified Medical Healthcare is soon to follow.

