DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP CELEBRATES A NEWLY MODERNIZED RESTAURANT IN HENDERSON, NV

HENDERSON, Nev., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group , one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees, is celebrating the grand re-opening of its newly remodeled location in the Lake Mead area. The Henderson Taco Bell, located at 524 E. Lake Mead Pkwy, boasts digital enhancements and an elevated Taco Bell design. Guests can enjoy a limited time offer and spend $20 or more on Uber Eats or DoorDash and get $5 off during opening week March 4th – March 11th.

"We are thrilled to provide the same unmatched customer service in a new, polished environment our guests will love to dine in," said Rich Wierzbowski, VP of Ops for Diversified Restaurant Group, Nevada. "Customers can expect a more convenient and enjoyable ordering process using the new digital service features."

The new features include ordering kiosks at the front counter, digital menu boards, updated signage, and a refreshed lobby design. The Henderson Taco Bell offers the brand's classic favorites and specialty items including the new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada.

Third-party delivery drivers can also get in on the grand re-opening action. The Henderson Taco Bell is offering delivery drivers a free gift when they pick up orders at the new location during the opening week while supplies last.

To streamline your Taco Bell experience at the new Henderson location, download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play at https://www.tacobell.com/mobile-app or order from your favorite delivery provider – DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub. For more insights into Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com.

Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.

