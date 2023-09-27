DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW TACO BELL IN INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI ON SEPTEMBER 29

The first 100 customers get a free Taco Bell branded cup

INDEPENDENCE, Mo., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees operating more than 325 Taco Bell locations, is opening its newest Taco Bell in Independence, MO at 16502 US Highway 40. A grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting open to the public is slated for Friday, September 29 from 10am - noon.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be conducted by the Chamber of Commerce at 10 am followed by lunch, including refreshments and Taco Bell favorites. The first 100 customers to make a purchase will get a Taco Bell branded cup with a free taco coupon. To celebrate the opening of the new location, the Independence Taco Bell will be running a promotion of spend $20 get $5 off on Uber Eats and DoorDash.

"Our new restaurant in Independence is a great location for locals in the area or travelers passing through, making it possible to accommodate busy guests on the go," said SG Ellison, President & CEO of Diversified Restaurant Group. "We are thrilled to expand our franchise further east and are excited about the growth opportunities available in the region."

To place an order with the new Independence Taco Bell restaurant, download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play.

Diversified Restaurant Group has experienced tremendous growth since its inception in 2012. What started with 29 restaurants, has grown tenfold with more than 350 locations, and is now recognized as one of the largest quick service restaurant franchisees in the country. For more information about Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com.

About Diversified Restaurant Group
Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 29-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska. To learn more visit drgfood.com.

