DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP CELEBRATES NEWLY REMODELED TACO BELL IN SPRING VALLEY LAS VEGAS

Diversified Restaurant Group continues to invest in the Las Vegas community.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees operating more than 330 restaurants, is gearing up for the reopening of its newly remodeled location in Spring Valley Las Vegas at 4835 S Fort Apache Rd. The grand opening event will take place on Saturday, August 17, at 11 a.m., and Taco Bell enthusiasts are invited to join in on the celebration to Live Más with a DJ and free Taco Bell bites! As a bonus, the first 50 guests will receive custom Taco Bell-branded swag.

The Fort Apache location has undergone an impressive transformation. It features a brand-new look with the latest Taco Bell interior design and kiosks. Guests can expect more efficient in-store and mobile ordering. These enhancements aim to provide an enjoyable and convenient guest experience.

"We are excited to unveil an upgraded location that elevates the experience and satisfaction of our valued guests," said Rich Wierzbowski, VP of DRG Nevada. "We invite the Las Vegas community to come in and discover our fresh new look, which exemplifies Taco Bell's innovative and bold spirit."

The remodeled Taco Bell will continue to offer the brand's classic favorites and specialty items. For a limited time only, guests can indulge in the new Luxe Cravings Box for $7 and pair it with their favorite Freeze to beat the Las Vegas heat.

To place an order at the new Taco Bell on Fort Apache, customers can use the Taco Bell app or their favorite meal delivery provider—DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub.

Diversified Restaurant Group is committed to investing in the Las Vegas community and providing exceptional dining experiences. With the reopening of its Fort Apache location, DRG continues to demonstrate its dedication to delivering outstanding service and innovative dining options.

For more information about the grand reopening of the Apache Las Vegas location, please click here.

About Diversified Restaurant Group

Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.

