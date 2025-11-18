Diversify Continues Growth with $650M Harding Financial out of Boston

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversify, a leading advisor-founded wealth management platform, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced the addition of Harding Financial and Insurance, a Boston-based team of five advisors overseeing $650 million of assets. Harding's arrival follows the recently announced additions of Boston Wealth Advisory Group, a $170 million team out of Boston, and $450 million Inventa Wealth Advisors based in Salt Lake City.

The Harding team (from left to right): Chris Donovan, Rob Doherty, Ben Harding, Kim Harding, Matt Angel

Harding Financial and Insurance is led by Ben and Kim Harding, who spent over two decades with New York Life and Eagle Strategies. Ben and Kim are joined by Rob Doherty, Matt Angel, and Chris Donovan. "We have spent over a year searching out the best fit for what we refer to as Harding Financial 2.0," said Ben Harding. "Taking care of our clients remains our top priority and we felt that Diversify provided us with the independence, resources, and personal touch that will allow us to continue to serve our loyal clients."

"This is a very experienced team of advisors, who have built an amazing business," said Ryan Smith, CEO of Diversify. "They were understandably very methodical in their decision-making process, and we could not be more excited to welcome them to the Diversify family."

This deal was led by Eric Edson, founder of Practice Solutions, a leading consulting and recruiting firm out of Irvine, California. "Having worked with hundreds of advisors, it's especially rewarding to see two such high-quality groups align so naturally," said Edson. "Teams who join Diversify, stay at Diversify. They have created a culture and commitment that is very much needed in the industry today."

Diversify now oversees approximately $11.2 billion in assets across its flexible multi-affiliation platform, which includes a 1099 fully independent RIA solution, a W2 RIA channel referred to as the Partner Platform, that provides monetization and equity solutions, and a full-service integrated broker-dealer.

About Diversify

Diversify is a privately held, full-service independent wealth management firm founded by seasoned advisors and industry leaders. Free from institutional or private equity capital, the firm provides institutional-grade infrastructure and resources, complemented by a culture of partnership, autonomy, and strategic growth. Investment advisory services are offered through Diversify Advisory Services, LLC (DAS) and Diversify Wealth Management, LLC (DWM). Securities are offered through DFPG Investments, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

