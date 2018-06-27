Diversify Your Marketing Initiatives, Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies may run into several pitfalls when they first open shop. They could be so busy building their website and team that they forget to work on publicity and social media. Business leaders might also rely on marketing methods they learned before becoming CEO. Those marketing ideas may have been relevant a decade ago, but a lot has changed since then. For example, current marketing experts don't spend budgets on phone books or billboards. The best approach is to attack several fronts at once. Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises and other ventures, recommends that small business owners stay informed on marketing trends and to keep an open mind about trying new ones.

"Diversifying marketing initiatives can be good for growing a customer base. For example, direct mail can be good for lead generation, but not everyone responds to that approach. Add in social media or email campaigns to reach other audiences. SEO tactics could also boost momentum for new businesses," says Frere. "Look at other companies, and use their winning strategies in your plan. Work with all the heads of your departments. Synergy in productive meetings can inspire exceptional ideas."

Business leaders should work with different thought leaders within their organization. Open communication and collaboration across departments encourages innovation. Feedback strengthens the marketing strategy. Leaders should include the budget, sales goals, and mission in their planning. Businesses also need a best practices policy for social media. One wrong tweet could be a PR nightmare. A policy will help the team know how to handle negative press or customer complaints.

There are many other strategizing opportunities with marketing automation tools. They help keep track of trends, new followers, comments and more. Managers can also work with their marketing team to develop content calendars. These should reflect the tone and brand voice. In other words, a company with a younger audience could post social media holidays. While a more formal company might only post fact-based press releases. Knowing the audience is key.

"Too many marketing efforts could drain time and funds," added Brandon Frere. "Pick a few key strategies that target your key audience, make sure your team understands how it works, and run with it."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

