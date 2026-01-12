Diversion to Publish The 10-Day Flat Belly Fix by Best-Selling Authors Morris Chestnut & Obi Obadike on Spring of 2027

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversion Books has announced today it has acquired the North American rights to publish "The 10 Day Flat Belly Fix" by best-selling author Morris Chestnut and Obi Obadike in Spring 2027. They were the co-authors of the best-selling diet and exercise book "The Cut" that was published in April of 2017.

The 10 Flat Belly Fix book showcases the best way adults of any age can accelerate fat loss, lose belly fat, improve gut health, rid bloating, fight inflammation, increase your energy levels while improving your overall health.

Obi and Morris illustrate how readers can achieve this by incorporating a 10 day scientifically proven metabolism boosting/gut health nutrition plan and home workout plan with minimal equipment. The literary agent negotiating this book publishing deal is Joe Perry of Perry Literary and the acquiring editor of Diversion is Dan Ambrosio.

About Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut has enjoyed tremendous critical and commercial success as a film and television star. He is best known for his roles in Boyz n the Hood, The Brothers, The Perfect Holiday, Think Like a Man, The Best Man, The Best Man Holiday, The Best Man Final Chapters, The Perfect Guy, Fox's Rosewood and NBC's The Enemy Within, etc. Chestnut currently stars in the title role in CBS's series Watson. Morris is also a perennial award-winning actor and best-selling co-author.

About Obi Obadike

Obi is a celebrity fitness and nutrition expert who has trained and provided nutrition consulting to some of the most influential celebrities in the world. He was recognized as the 6th most influential expert on the web by Dr Oz's Sharecare.com site. He has been a regular featured health and wellness expert guest on the Today Show, Access Hollywood, Dr Oz, Steve Harvey, Rachel Ray, etc. He has been one of the most published and featured health and wellness experts over the last 17 years. He co-hosted a national syndicated health tv show for 7 seasons. And he co-hosted a fitness entrepreneur TV show for Spike TV called Sweat Inc with Biggest Loser's Jillian Michaels and the Founder of TRX in Randy Hetrick.

