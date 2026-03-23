Diversis Capital Acquires LTi Technology Solutions to Accelerate Innovation in Equipment Finance Technology

OMAHA, Neb., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LTi Technology Solutions (LTi), a global leader in software for the equipment finance industry, today announced it has been acquired by Diversis Capital, L.P. (Diversis) , a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on building and scaling high-growth software and technology-enabled services companies.

Founded in 1989, LTi has spent more than three decades developing technology that supports the complex operational needs of equipment finance organizations. Its flagship platform, ASPIRE™, is a highly configurable equipment finance lifecycle management system designed to streamline operations across originations, servicing, portfolio management, and reporting. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in LTi's evolution and positions the company to accelerate product innovation and expand its global presence.

As part of the transaction, LTi's Co-Founders Randy Haug and Russ Hallberg will retain minority ownership and remain actively involved with the Company, continuing to support the organization and its strategic direction. Jeff Van Slyke will continue to lead LTi as President and Chief Executive Officer, along with the existing leadership team, ensuring continuity of leadership, strategic focus, and operational stability as LTi enters its next phase of growth.

"This acquisition reflects the strength of LTi's technology platform, the trust we have earned from our customers, and the extraordinary team that has built the Company over the past three decades," said Jeff Van Slyke, President and CEO of LTi Technology Solutions. "We see tremendous opportunity ahead to innovate in ways that further advances the equipment finance industry. Diversis recognizes the value of our people, our customers and our history as the foundation for what comes next. Their growth mindset, combined with deep operational expertise and strategic discipline, makes Diversis the right partner to help LTi capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead as we continue to innovate and support the evolving needs of the equipment finance market."

The acquisition comes at a pivotal moment for the equipment finance industry as organizations increasingly modernize legacy systems to support digital operations, enhance data transparency, and add more sophisticated reporting requirements. The acquisition will enable LTi to accelerate product development, harness expanding AI capabilities and ultimately strengthen its ability to support the increasingly complex operational, regulatory, and analytical needs of equipment finance organizations.

"From our earliest meetings with LTi, it was clear this team had built something exceptional—a highly configurable, deeply embedded technology platform powered by real industry expertise and an unwavering commitment to their customers," said Ron Nayot, Managing Partner at Diversis. "We see tremendous opportunity to invest in product innovation, bring AI-powered capabilities to LTi's clients, and build on a foundation of trust that few software companies can match. We're excited to partner with Russ, Randy, Jeff and the entire LTi team to deliver best-in-class solutions to equipment finance organizations worldwide."

KeyBanc Capital Markets served as the exclusive advisor to LTi Technology Solutions throughout the process of this acquisition.

About LTi Technology Solutions

LTi Technology Solutions is a global provider of lease and loan finance software for the equipment finance industry. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, LTi's ASPIRE™ platform is a comprehensive, highly configurable lifecycle management system used by banks, captives, and independents across North America and the United Kingdom. With more than $180 billion in assets under management on its platform and a client base that includes 40% of the MONITOR 100, LTi is one of the most trusted and widely adopted technology platforms in equipment finance.

For more information, visit www.ltisolutions.com.

About Diversis Capital, L.P.

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth.

To learn more, please visit www.diversis.com.

Media Contacts

For LTi Technology:

Kirsten Dargy

LTi Technology Solutions

(402) 493-3445

[email protected]

For Diversis:

Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

[email protected]

914-834-4334

SOURCE Diversis Capital Management, LP