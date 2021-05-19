Diversis Capital Rebrands ArrowStream Logistics as FoodINTransit

CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversis Capital, announced today the name change of ArrowStream Logistics, LLC to FoodINTransit.

FoodINTransit is a leading provider of managed logistics services to the foodservice industry. The company serves many of the top restaurant brands in North America including Quality Supply Chain Co-op, Inc. (Wendy's co-op), Supply Management Services, Inc. (Popeyes' co-op), and Church's Chicken. The new name, FoodINTransit, encapsulates the company's expertise and what it does, namely managing inbound freight on behalf of many of the largest restaurant chains in the country from their suppliers to their distributors. Its services include network optimization, inbound freight management, carrier development and management, and claims management.

Dave Muscatel, Senior Operating Partner at Diversis and CEO of FoodINTransit, said, "We are excited to embark on this next chapter of our lifecycle. Since our inception nearly 20 years ago as ArrowStream, we have remained focused on servicing our foodservice industry customers with our distinctive industry-tested "boutique brokerage" approach to managed services. We will continue this focus going forward as FoodINTransit to be the premier third-party logistics provider for temperature-controlled freight in the foodservice industry."

The new logo and corresponding visual identity are now live at the Company's new corporate website at www.foodintransit.com.

