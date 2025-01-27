Diversity Action Alliance Announces 2025 Board

MSL Group and Zeno Group CEOs join DAA leadership ranks, signaling growth and continued optimism

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA) is proud to announce its 2025 Board of Directors, including appointing several new members. Having celebrated its fifth year of existence in 2024, this marks a pivotal step in the DAA's ongoing commitment to drive meaningful progress toward industry-wide growth, representation, and shared workforce development goals across communications and public relations.

The new Board members bring a wealth of experience, innovation, and leadership to the organization as it continues its mission to accelerate diversity, equity, and inclusion. Their addition aligns with the DAA's growth and innovation strategy, ensuring the organization remains at the forefront of driving meaningful change in the industry. This strategy is grounded in the understanding that bringing together people with different experiences and perspectives leads to stronger creativity, innovation, and culture to ultimately meet the needs of all stakeholders. Over the next year, DAA will continue to fortify its board with leaders from various sectors of the industry. The newly appointed Board members are:

Dr. Rochelle Ford , CEO, Page





, CEO, Page Diana Littman , CEO, MSL Group





, CEO, MSL Group Barby K. Siegel , Global CEO, Zeno Group

Returning to the DAA Board are:

Soon Mee Kim , DAA Board Chair, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Omnicom CCN





DAA Board Chair, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Omnicom CCN Troy Blackwell, Jr. , Biden-Harris Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce, Deputy Chief Communications Officer





, Biden-Harris Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce, Deputy Chief Communications Officer Kim Sample , PR Council, CEO





PR Council, CEO Tina McCorkindale , Institute for Public Relations, CEO

About the 2025 Board of Directors, Carmella Glover, President of the Diversity Action Alliance, said, "We're thankful to all of those who've previously served on the DAA Board and are thrilled to welcome these accomplished new leaders. Their added perspectives and proven expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission, achieving shared goals, and amplifying our industry-wide impact."

This announcement represents the next steps in the DAA's growth and innovation strategy. DAA's stakeholders received an email update today on how the DAA will evolve to meet the profession's changing needs, and more milestones will be shared in the months ahead.

In addition to the first tranche of new Board appointments, the DAA continues to partner with the leading industry associations to strengthen collaboration and advocacy. These groups, who have been deeply engaged with the DAA, comprise the DAA's new Alliance Roundtable, offering valuable counsel and amplifying the DAA's mission across the profession. Advocating voices for each constituency, Alliance Roundtable groups will advise DAA leadership on delivering value to its members as a force multiplier, focusing on collaboration and shared success across the industry.

Alliance Roundtable Associations include: Hold the PRess, HPRA, Institute for Public Relations, Museum of PR, NBPRS, Page, PR Council, The Arthur W. Page Center, and Plank Center

"As we continue to evolve and innovate, the perspectives and voices of our Board and leadership must reflect the stakeholders that will drive the future of our businesses, communities, and society," said Soon Mee Kim, Chair of the Diversity Action Alliance. "This milestone is just the beginning, and we are excited to share more updates in the months ahead as we continue to expand our leadership team and evolve how we provide value to our signatories, partners, and industry community."

About the Diversity Action Alliance

The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA) exists to bring Communication and Public Relations industry leaders and organizations together to drive and support transformative change toward shared workforce representation and inclusion goals Through data-driven insights, agenda-setting thought leadership, education, and other critically needed resources, the DAA's mission is to be the industry's accountability lever and force multiplier driving more diverse, fair, and inclusive workplaces that lead to lasting change that fortifies its leaders and organizations for the workplace of the future.

