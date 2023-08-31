Diversity Action Alliance Announces Highly-Anticipated Communications and Diversity Leadership Forum in Chicago, Hosted by Mondelēz International

Professionals of color are invited to expand their networks and engage in powerhouse leadership discussions with leading brands, companies, and institutions

Integrated PR and Communications Firm Zeno Group underscores the event intentions as Culinary Diversity Sponsor

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA), a coalition of public relations and communications leaders, has announced its upcoming Communications and Diversity Leadership Forum , scheduled for September 20, 2023. The event will take place from 3-7 PM CST at the headquarters of Mondelēz International in Chicago, IL.

The forum aims to bring together professionals of color and leaders from various disciplines, including public relations, communications, marketing, human resources, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). With an engaging blend of networking and think-tank-style sessions, the event seeks to diversify the attendees' typical circles and foster cross-functional collaboration, offering practical tools and knowledge to cultivate inclusive cultures and businesses. The forum focuses on fueling transformation and equity for people of color and all underrepresented groups in public relations and corporate communication.

"We're excited to hold our forum in the talent-rich city of Chicago," stated Carmella Glover, President of the DAA. "This program arose from direct feedback provided by our network of 300+ dedicated companies last year, highlighting the demand for more substantial opportunities to connect and learn from racially and ethnically diverse professionals at all career stages, ranging from those who are emerging leaders to those who also hold senior and executive leadership positions."

The forum recognizes the need for cross-functional collaboration and idea exchange in pursuit of sustained business and stakeholder relevance underscored by diversity-driven innovation. "There is no pipeline shortage; this will be an experiential opportunity to realize that," Glover added.

The forum dovetails with the DAA's " Dig Deep " initiative, responding to DEI Fatigue, backlash, and evolving workplace equity challenges.

Participants can anticipate brief, interactive roundtable discussions led by prominent public figures and local business leaders during the event. These conversations will provide a platform for meaningful exchanges, and attendees can look forward to connecting over culturally significant refreshments, courtesy of the Culinary Diversity Sponsor, Integrated PR and Communications firm, Zeno Group, as the nation will have just commenced Hispanic Heritage Month.

Charlene Wheeless, DAA Board Chair, expressed hopes that the forum will expand the professional networks of both employers and diverse talent, aligning with the organization's commitment to fostering an inclusive workforce through insightful engagement and investment.

The DAA expects to continue curating in-person networking and inclusive leadership opportunities across various U.S. cities. Tickets are limited for this forum; early bird ticket rates end this week.

About the Diversity Action Alliance

The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA) is a coalition of public relations and communications leaders joining forces to accelerate progress in achieving meaningful and tangible results in diversity, equity, and inclusion across our profession. The DAA's goal is to achieve continuous improvement for professionals of color as measured by recruitment, retention, and representation at all levels. For more information about the Diversity Action Alliance, visit the website and follow the DAA on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE Diversity Action Alliance