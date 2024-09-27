Diversity Action Alliance Announces Prestigious 2024 G.E.M.S. Cohort Sponsored by Omnicom PR Group

Communicators from Bloomberg, Chobani, Paramount, Boston Consulting Group, and more celebrated at High Profile NYC Event

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA), a coalition of public relations and communications leaders, announced this year's G.E.M.S. at an honoree ceremony hosted by Omnicom PR Group in New York City. The prestigious honor, 'Growth in Equity as a Measure of Sustainability' (G.E.M.S.), recognized 50 Public Relations and Communication leaders from across the U.S. who are elevating leadership, innovation, and excellence in communication, significantly contributing to the industry and who identify as racially or ethnically diverse.

The Top Five Honorees include:

Kelli Hammersmith , Chief Communications Officer, Advantage Solutions

, Chief Communications Officer, Advantage Solutions Nisa Horwitz , Senior Vice President, Zeno Group

, Senior Vice President, Claudine Moore , Managing Director, Allison Worldwide

, Managing Director, Arielle Patrick , Chief Communications Officer, Ariel Investments

, Chief Communications Officer, Jeff Wilson , APR, Vice President of Social Impact, Padilla

Adding to the night's prestige, seven Industry Legends were honored for enduring contributions to the profession and unwavering advocacy for underrepresented groups:

Dr. Rochelle Ford , RTillery Communications

, RTillery Communications Bill Imada , IW Group

, IW Group Andrew McCaskill , LinkedIn

, LinkedIn Soon Mee Kim , Omnicom CCN

, Omnicom CCN Torod Neptune, Medtronic

Patrice Tanaka , Joyful Planet

, Joyful Planet Dr. Natalie Tindall , University of Texas Austin

The ceremony started with a moving opening address from DAA Board Chair Soon Mee Kim, who poignantly redefined 'DEI':

Defend against Exclusion and Ignorance

Develop Emotional Intelligence

Drive Economic Impact

Deliver Excellence and Innovation

Definitely Earned It

Programming commenced with an engaging fireside chat between Chris Foster, CEO of Omnicom PR Group, and Doug Melville, CEO of Jodie AI, discussing their career journeys, and emerging business and communications trends.

In a private pre-ceremony Town Hall, DAA unveiled the results of its Equity and Inclusion Survey: Voices of Impact, highlighting the evolving workplace experiences of people of color. Panelists Sabrina Browne, Citibank; Jen Cho, Creator Deck; Denise Penagos, Egami Group; and Eric Winkfield, M Booth, shared expert reflections in a lively panel moderated by Lauren Strayhorn of Notedd. Researchscape International and Notedd sponsored the programming and report.

Further driving the conversation, the Alliance Roundtable assembled leading trade and advocacy organization leaders to glean expert perspectives, insights and solutions based on the industry's latest developments regarding equity, representation, inclusion. A report of the findings will be issued in a publication authored by researchers from Howard University and the University of Texas at Austin.

"This year's G.E.M.S. honorees are shaping the future of communications, breaking barriers and setting new standards for industry leadership and recognition," said Carmella Glover, President of the DAA. "Their work and presence exemplify the benefits of commitment to equity and belonging that we at the DAA champion every day."

About the Diversity Action Alliance

The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA) is the Public Relations and Strategic Communication profession's only industrywide non-profit coalition combatting the lack of racial and ethnic diversity in the field as measured by recruitment, retention and representation at all levels. Bringing together leaders and organizations to drive and support transformative change toward shared workforce representation and inclusion goals, the primary focus of DAA is those most harmed by racial exclusion. For more information, visit the website and follow the DAA on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Omnicom PR Group (OPRG)

Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) is the largest global network of communications and consulting agencies in the world. It is home to three of the top global PR agencies FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and more than a dozen specialist agencies in corporate and public affairs, political consulting and advertising, language strategy, global health strategy and organizational transformation. OPRG is part of Omnicom Group Inc. www.TeamOPRG.com.

