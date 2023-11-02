Diversity Action Alliance Partners with Inclusion Impact Provider Aerodei

DAA Signatories gain access to unparalleled insights into employees' workplace experience, performance, and organizational trends

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA), a coalition of public relations and communications leaders, has joined forces with Aerodei , an inclusive performance platform measuring employee impact, to announce an affiliate partnership benefiting DAA signatories with tracking their commitments .

Aerodei empowers actionable accountability by offering real-time demographic data and benchmarking tools for DEI efforts using a proven framework to increase representation, retention and engagement through cross-functional collaboration.

The partnership provides DAA signatories, which include Fortune 500 Corporate Communication departments, PR agencies and more, with an exclusive platform pricing package that includes Aerodei's expert services. Aerodei's technology is positioned to support DAA signatories with #DigDeep membership requirements of submitting data and sharing progress across three accountability pillars - Inclusion, Investment, and Insights.

"We are so thrilled to offer our signatories an additional resource to support their representation and retention efforts through our collaboration with Aerodei," said Carmella, president of the DAA. "The platform's measurement capabilities will enable communications teams to go beyond the ask of our #DigDeep Commitment and accelerate us toward our shared goal of a more diverse communications field."

Aerodei CEO Netta Jenkins shares that the platform was developed to tackle key organizational challenges cited over her career in DEI leadership and consulting. As a result, Aerodei is positioned to:

Quantify L&D impact and maximize results from DEI training

Measure inclusion impact and boost retention by actively engaging employees

Track non-traditional intersectional data to improve internal and external communication

"Achieving DEI within organizations requires us to abandon ineffective actions. Considering the ethical guidelines followed by communicators and their significant role in shaping corporate DEI narratives around advancements, it is evident that DAA signatories hold a vital position in advocating for the measurement of inclusion impact," said Netta Jenkins, CEO, Aerodei.

Aerodei and the DAA will host a virtual signatory reception on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 3 to 4 p.m. ET. This event will acknowledge dedicated leaders, delve into DEI digital transformation, present a case study from DAA signatory Cision, and conclude with a live demonstration.

Keynote Speakers:

Carmella Glover , President, Diversity Action Alliance

, President, Diversity Action Alliance Netta Jenkins , CEO, Aerodei

, CEO, Aerodei Marcus East , Global Tech Leader

, Global Tech Leader Jasmin Zamora , Director of DEI, Cision

Panelists:

Abbie Szabo , Product Success Specialist

, Product Success Specialist Kelly Fuller , Strategy Consultant

The DAA earns a referral fee for each signatory organization that becomes an Aerodei subscriber. Phase 1 of the partnership launched today; the program runs through December 2024.

About the Diversity Action Alliance

The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA) is a coalition of public relations and communications leaders joining forces to accelerate progress in achieving meaningful and tangible results in diversity, equity, and inclusion across our profession. The DAA's goal is to achieve continuous improvement for professionals of color as measured by recruitment, retention and representation at all levels. For more information about the Diversity Action Alliance, visit the website and follow the DAA on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

