Diversity Ambassador at Iron Birch Advisors, William Romero: How One Person Can Make a Difference

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- William Romero has been a leader in Wealth Management and the Financial Services Industry for over a decade.

During his tenure as an advisor and in a leadership capacity, William always recognized a major shortfall in the hiring and retaining of diverse hires. "Taking the lead on this should be an obligation of all, particularly in the financial services industry," said Romero. William explained how in one year at one of his prior firms, not one female candidate was hired. The lack of diverse hires, including women hurt the entire industry as well as society. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Hispanics make up over 27% of the population in NYC and there are 400,000 more women than men living in NYC as well. Yet, those percentages come no where close to what is comprised of in the financial services industry.

In 2018 a new subsidiary of Ameriprise was formed; Iron Birch Advisors, a wealth management company and a Platinum firm. Soon after its doors opened, William was tapped on the shoulder to join the firm as a Senior Vice President and Chair of Diversity Markets. Due to William's passion and constant drive in this space, it only took two weeks to come to an agreement with Iron Birch's founder, Gregory Manto. Both Romero and Manto explained how joining forces and the combination of their work ethic can not be stopped. "We will make a significant difference," said Romero. The difference he speaks of has already been accomplished with the addition of Hispanic recruits into the firm, but far from over.

William started his career at JPMorgan and for over 8 years was a Market Director for their Private Client Group. As a Director, William lead large teams of advisors in both Southern California and New York, including oversight of their International Division. William also served as a Vice President for AXA Advisors and an accomplished partner at New York Life.

William is a two-time President of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and the former President of PorColombia New York. In addition, William serves on the board of "Together One Heart Young Professionals", a global charity that fights human trafficking.

William is a graduate of Baruch College in New York City with a degree in Finance and Investments. He also holds many securities licenses.

William can be reached at 212.759.2126 or William.E.Romero@ampf.com.

