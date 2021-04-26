Diversity and Inclusion Award Named in Honor of Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee

"Dr. Ross-Lee embodies the values of the ACGME in its commitment to GME diversity, equity, and inclusion. Her dedication to these values at Ohio University, the AOA [American Osteopathic Association], the NIH [National Institutes of Health], and many other important institutions show she is the epitome of a trailblazer and model for programs and institutions looking to eliminate health disparities in their communities," said ACGME Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer William A. McDade, MD, PhD, adding, "We are thrilled to name this award after her with a unanimous decision by the Board, who felt she was the ideal choice."

Dr. Ross-Lee has held a number of impressive positions, including Chair of the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) Council of Presidents; Chair of the AOA; Commissioned Officer, United States Naval Reserves Medical Corps; appointed member of the NIH 's Advisory Committee on Research on Women's Health; and service on the National Advisory Committee on Rural Health of the US Department of Health and Human Services .

Nominations for the 2022 Barbara Ross-Lee, DO Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award are being accepted through April 28. Find more information on the ACGME award page .

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of over 12,000 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 865 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 145,000 resident and fellow physicians in 157 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians' education through advancements in accreditation and education.

