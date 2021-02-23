Diversity and Inclusion Recruiting Expert DeShawn Cann Joins PRIDE Industries

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeShawn Cann has joined PRIDE Industries as Director of Workforce Solutions for the organization's Inclusive Talent Solutions (ITS) business. In his role, Cann will be responsible for operations within the Workforce Solution practices for a variety of industries.

"My first priority is to build a high-performance team skilled in recruiting and placing an inclusive and diverse candidate base," said Cann. "This will support our current and future customer portfolios, and of course advance PRIDE's mission."

PRIDE's ITS helps companies create and maintain inclusive cultures where people of all abilities thrive, ensuring higher employee retention and other long-term business benefits. PRIDE is dedicated to creating sustainable employment opportunities for people with disabilities through person-centered job preparation, placement, training, and coaching services.

"DeShawn brings a wealth of knowledge to deliver scalable talent solutions for our ITS customers," said Matt Anderson, Vice President of ITS at PRIDE. "His collaborative style of leadership and operational expertise is a huge asset to our talent acquisition team in creating employment for people with diverse abilities and exceeding customers' expectations."

Cann joins PRIDE after more than four years at Amazon, whereas North American Recruiting Manager he led hiring teams for multiple verticals within the company. During his tenure with Amazon, Cann was instrumental in designing and leading a diversity and inclusion recruitment process that reduced hiring timelines by 85%. Earlier in his career, Cann held leadership positions at other Fortune 50 companies, including Apple, American Express, and AT&T, where he built, launched, and improved multiple business lines.

Cann is happy to use his extensive experience to further PRIDE's mission.

"As someone with a disabled family member, working to build a more diverse and inclusive workforce is a dream fulfilled," said Cann. "I'm now able to advocate for a seat at the table in a way my family couldn't. I look forward to working on behalf of PRIDE employees and our business partners to expand opportunities for people with diverse abilities."

Cann attended Purdue University, Fort Wayne. He holds various IT certifications as well as a Leadership Executive certification from MIT. He currently serves as the Communications Director for Indiana Black Expo (IBE), Fort Wayne Chapter, and is an active, frequent participant in projects and initiatives tied to IBE. In addition, he regularly volunteers with his local Boys and Girls Club chapter.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. As a social enterprise, the organization provides facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE's mission is to create employment for people with disabilities, veterans, former foster youth, and trafficking survivors. Through personalized employment coaching, training, and job placement, PRIDE helps individuals facing employment barriers to realize their true potential and contribute to their communities. PRIDE proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://prideindustries.com.

