Diversity at its Core: Streamline Studios Promotes Two Female Leaders to Support Global Expansion and Operations

Yea-Ji Oh and Lalitha Krishnan take on Director roles as Streamline's production studios scale up

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Streamline Studios, a global video game and Metaverse development company, announced two new senior leadership promotions for their internal team. Yea-Ji Oh now serves as the company's Division Director, and Lalitha Krishnan the Director of Studio Operations.

Streamline Studios

As Division Director, Oh will oversee global strategic initiatives for growth and expansion. In her seven years at Streamline Studios, Oh progressed from a Project Manager across game dev disciplines to the General Manager of an 80+ team of 3D Artists, Localization, and QA (Quality Assurance) Developers, to build an impressive credit list including MultiVersus, Little Nightmares II, and Street Fighter V. In this new role, Oh will use this knowledge and expertise in game dev management, building professional teams, and executive leadership to oversee and guide production process and talent acquisition at Streamline's newest studio in Bogota, Colombia.

"The games industry is full of passionate, diverse, and resilient people," comments Yea-Ji Oh, Divisions Director for Streamline Studios. "That's what attracted me to this industry. Now I can build teams and business infrastructure that offer technical creators around the world sustainable career paths and economic stability."

Krishnan, Director of Studio Operations for Streamline Studios Malaysia, brings her seven years of leading international HR and Operations to work side-by-side with recently announced Managing Director, Richard Cheah, to run the company's production headquarters in Kuala Lumpur with over 244 employees. She will be jointly responsible for strategic planning, and scaling business operations.

"I get great satisfaction from seeing others succeed where they believed there was no opportunity," adds Lalitha Krishnan, Director of Studio Operations, Streamline Studios Malaysia. "Every day, I learn from my peers. I am challenged, and I'm faced with opportunities to thrive. In my new role, I can directly shape that journey and path to success for the next generation of Streamline leaders."

Streamline Studios and its leadership team have consistently advocated for and served as active allies to women, people of color, and diversity in games. Streamline CEO and Co-Founder, Alexander Fernandez, is the Allyship Committee Chair for Women In Games International, and the company supports events and initiatives like HITEC, Latino Leaders, Code Maven, and Women Who Code.

"Streamline will always be committed to reflecting the world as it is with the internal growth and career progression of our teams," says Alexander Fernandez, CEO and Co-Founder of Streamline Studios. "As we expand globally, we need skilled, confident, and ambitious people leading from the front. Yea-Ji and Lalitha reflect the very best of Streamline and our belief that great games are made with diversity."

Streamline continues to underscore its commitment to supporting the growing demands of global game development by actively recruiting emerging talent within the gaming and tech industries. Streamline is hiring on-site and remote teams across its Colombia, Malaysia, USA, and Japan offices. For more information about job opportunities, visit Streamline Studios Careers.

About Streamline Studios

Since 2001, Streamline Studios has developed video games and Metaverse solutions. Their locations in Southeast Asia, Japan, and The Americas service international developers, publishers, and brands, including Capcom, Sony, and Epic Games.

Streamline believes that every person has the power to change their world, and we're doing everything in our power to give creators, developers, and builders worldwide a chance. Streamline connects global cultures by building bridges to the next two billion people in emerging markets and investing in games, interactive digital assets & Metaverse projects. Streamline creates social economic impact to build a future for everyone.

