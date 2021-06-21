Diversity at Private Equity Firms, Hedge Funds See A Boost This Summer, Thanks To New 'Women In Alternatives' Talent Pipeline Created By the National Association of Investment Companies

"NAIC is proud to lead the way and blaze a trail for the next generation of female leaders..." Carmen Ortiz-McGhee, COO Tweet this

"I am thrilled to welcome this exceptional group of young women who are at the start of their careers into our program and introduce them to the exciting world of private equity and hedge funds," said NAIC Chief Operating Officer, Carmen Ortiz-McGhee. "We know that a diverse mix of experience, backgrounds and ideas generates stronger returns for firms, that's why it is crucial that we, as an industry, shift the paradigm of how we recruit to be much more inclusive. The NAIC is proud to lead the way and blaze a trail for the next generation of female leaders in alternative investments with this program," said Ortiz-McGhee.

The Paradigm Changers program is made possible through key partnerships with the American Investment Council, The Robert Toigo Foundation, IMB Partners, Palladium Equity Partners and TPG, in addition to Robert F. Smith's Fund II Foundation, which will provide educational and career development training to the inaugural Paradigm Changers cohort through its internX digital-learning platform.

Participating firms that will host a Paradigm Changers intern this summer include:



American Investment Council

Apollo Global Management

Avance Investment Management

Avante Capital Partners

Avenue Growth Partners

Brasa Capital Management

Crewcial Partners

GCM Grosvenor

Genstar Capital

IMB Partners

MVision Private Equity Advisers

Neuberger Berman

Palladium

Equity Partners

The Riverside Company

TPG

The inaugural 2021 Paradigm Changers interns are:



Aisha Ly – University of North Carolina at Charlotte , pursuing a B.A. in Health Administration

– , pursuing a B.A. in Health Administration Alfre Wimberley – Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sloan School of Management , pursuing an MBA

– , pursuing an MBA Angie Molina – Georgetown University , B.A. in Economics

– , B.A. in Economics Ashvi Patel – North Carolina State University , pursuing a B.A. in Business/Management

– , pursuing a B.A. in Business/Management Christina Zhang – University of California at Berkeley , pursuing a B.A. in Business Administration

– , pursuing a B.A. in Business Administration Colby Baylor – The Ohio State University , pursuing a B.A. in Marketing

– The , pursuing a B.A. in Marketing Elena Avdeeva – Northwestern University , Kellogg School of Management and Pritzker School of Law, pursuing an MBA and Juris Doctor

– , Kellogg School of Management and Pritzker School of Law, pursuing an MBA and Juris Doctor Fareha Abid – American University , pursuing a B.A. in International Relations

– , pursuing a B.A. in International Relations Jaida Daniel – Benedict College , pursuing a B.A. in Finance

– , pursuing a B.A. in Finance Lillian Murtonen – University of Southern California , pursuing a B.A. in Narrative Studies

– , pursuing a B.A. in Narrative Studies Lin Duo – Duke University at the Fuqua School of Business, pursuing an MBA

– at the Fuqua School of Business, pursuing an MBA Norquata Allen – Harvard University , Harvard Business School , pursuing an MBA

– , , pursuing an MBA Princess Aghayere – University of Pennsylvania , B.S. Health and Societies

– , B.S. Health and Societies Stefanie Cainto – Cornell University , Johnson School of Business, pursuing an MBA

– , of Business, pursuing an MBA Yosselin Melgar – Stanford University , Graduate School of Business, pursuing an MBA

About National Association of Investment Companies

Celebrating 50 years of advocacy and performance, the Washington, D.C.-based National Association of Investment Companies is the trade association for and largest network of diverse- and women-owned private equity firms and hedge funds. NAIC's membership comprises more than 120 firms that collectively manage over $225 billion in institutional assets. www.naicpe.com

SOURCE National Association of Investment Companies