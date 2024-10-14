Diversity at Weintraub Tobin Highlighted in Hispanic Heritage Month

News provided by

Weintraub Tobin

Oct 14, 2024, 07:45 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Weintraub Tobin celebrates diversity in the Firm's leadership, workforce, community, and client base.

 "Weintraub is proud to serve some of the most diverse regions in California, and it is important to us that our Firm reflect our communities," said Managing Shareholder Gary Bradus. "Our diversity of experiences and perspectives allow us to approach complex legal issues in a way that provides the best possible outcome for our clients."

Continue Reading
Photos of Weintraub Leaders Louis Gonzalez, Jr., Jessica Marlow, and Chris Chediak
Photos of Weintraub Leaders Louis Gonzalez, Jr., Jessica Marlow, and Chris Chediak

The value of diversity for Weintraub clients comes from the melding of differing experiences, cultures, talents, viewpoints, and styles to drive creative and innovative solutions. Weintraub consistently averages higher diversity percentages than firms of a similar size, including women attorneys and staff, attorneys and staff of color, and overall minority representation. This is true from Weintraub's roster of associates—the younger attorneys and future of the Firm—to the Board of Directors, which includes three attorneys with Hispanic heritage: Louis Gonzalez, Jr. (Shareholder, Litigation), Jessica Marlow (Shareholder, Entertainment and Digital Media), and Chris Chediak (Shareholder, Corporate).

DEI initiatives at Weintraub include annual sponsorship of a Diversity Summer Associate through the Sacramento County Bar Association, participation in the Legal Employers Diversity Collaborative, and ensuring that physical office spaces and the Firm website are accessible to employees and visitors with disabilities.

About Weintraub | Tobin

With locations across California, Weintraub Tobin is an innovative provider of sophisticated legal services to dynamic businesses and business owners, as well as to non-profits and individuals with litigation and business needs. For more information on the Firm, visit www.weintraub.com.

SOURCE Weintraub Tobin

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Women in Leadership at Weintraub Tobin Highlighted on International Women's Day

Women in Leadership at Weintraub Tobin Highlighted on International Women's Day

In honor of International Women's Day, Weintraub Tobin celebrates four women who have recently moved into prominent leadership positions in the...
Jessica Marlow Elected to Weintraub Tobin Managing Board

Jessica Marlow Elected to Weintraub Tobin Managing Board

Weintraub Tobin is pleased to announce that Jessica Marlow has been elected to the law firm's Managing Board. A shareholder in the Entertainment and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Hispanic

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics