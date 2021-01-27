Diversity-Focused Career Fair And Talks With Valerie Jarrett, Carla Harris, & More On Feb. 1st - Feb. 5th

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women-led startup PowerToFly is hosting their third Diversity Reboot Summit from February 1st to February 5th, culminating in a virtual career fair connecting underrepresented talent with companies committed to building more diverse and inclusive teams.

"Presidents use their first 100 days to supercharge their future-oriented progress," explained PowerToFly CoFounders Katharine Zaleski and Milena Berry. "We're bringing that same energy to thousands of participants with the help of our incredible speaker lineup, from Representative Val Demings to legendary organizer Ai-jen Poo.

"We want attendees, whether they're looking for a new role or want to build out a team, to make actionable plans that they can execute on," added Berry.

Zaleski explained the importance of concluding the Summit with a career fair: "We'll be connecting people directly to Facebook, Amazon, and more companies that have made very public diversity and inclusion commitments. It's on us to ensure these companies meet thousands of diverse candidates who we know will make fantastic hires."

Career Fair attendees will hear about companies' open roles, DEI initiatives, and culture, but the majority of the time will be left for attendees to ask company representatives their questions.

"We've known for a long time that it's not about telling underrepresented candidates to apply. It's about showing them they belong. The career fair will help candidates get a sense for this virtually at a time when they can't visit offices in-person," said Berry.

The Career Fair, like the rest of the Summit, will be especially focused on increasing Black and Latinx representation. Zaleski added, "Gender diversity is just one component of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As we expand, we're actively shifting towards a more holistic and intersectional approach to DEI."

ABOUT POWERTOFLY

Major brands partner with PowerToFly to build and retain more diverse teams, leveraging their database of 25+ million diverse candidate profiles.

