Diversity in Action Celebrates 10 Years of Publishing Success

LIVINGSTON, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity in Action (DIA) celebrates a decade of advancing STEAM students and professionals in a special May/June 2024 anniversary issue. Known for reaching a widely varied and highly engaged STEAM-focused audience, Diversity in Action's recent cover stories have included The Harlem Globetrotters, actress Miranda Cosgrove, scientist Kizzmekia Corbett, football player and mathematician John Urschel and inventor Dean Kamen.

Diversity in Action celebrates 10 years of advancing STEAM students and professionals

As part of the special 10th anniversary issue going live on social media and mailed to subscribers in May 2024, DIA reached out to several innovators covered by the magazine in the past decade to bring readers up to speed on their latest accomplishments. They include:

Emily Calandrelli : AKA "The Space Gal," this former engineer and NASA research assistant is host and executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning "Xploration Outer Space" series, has written several books and launched TikTok and YouTube channels to encourage kids in STEM.

: AKA "The Space Gal," this former engineer and NASA research assistant is host and executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning "Xploration Outer Space" series, has written several books and launched TikTok and YouTube channels to encourage kids in STEM. Dr. Rory Cooper : U.S. Army veteran, professor and inventor, Cooper received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation for his amazing inventions improving lives of people with disabilities

: U.S. Army veteran, professor and inventor, Cooper received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation for his amazing inventions improving lives of people with disabilities Lanny Smoot : The only Walt Disney Company member besides Walt Disney to be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Smoot works tirelessly to get kids psyched about STEAM

: The only Walt Disney Company member besides to be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Smoot works tirelessly to get kids psyched about STEAM Gitanjali Rao : 12 when DIA first spotlighted her invention for speedier detection of lead in water, Rao is now pursuing dual degrees at MIT in bioengineering and management

: 12 when DIA first spotlighted her invention for speedier detection of lead in water, Rao is now pursuing dual degrees at in bioengineering and management Michael Hingson : Blind physicist who advocates for inclusion in STEM, Hingson has created software and tools to improve life for blind people

"Congratulations to Diversity in Action on 10 years of publishing success. In my experience working with DIA as Global Chief Diversity Officer at General Motors since 2012, Jordan and his team masterfully delivered second-to-none editorial content and creative joint marketing strategies to a targeted and fully engaged audience. I've also been fortunate to work with Jordan's amazing team while leading diversity for the Navy and Department of Defense! I truly wish the entire DIA team continued growth and success for the next 10 years and beyond!" says Ken Barrett.

"We're proud to have given a voice to so many amazing innovators in STEAM from every background over the past 10 years. Whether they're neurodiverse, underserved, veterans, LGBTQ+, older adults, young people -- whoever is making outstanding strides in STEAM, we've been interested and continue to be interested," says Jordan Weiss, president and publisher.

"We are incredibly grateful to marketing partners who have remained by our side over the years as well as to our newer partners, all of whom realize, like we do, that innovation in STEAM comes from all corners," Weiss continues. "As we look to the future, Diversity in Action will continue to support and promote the wide diversity of people and organizations changing the world through their commitments to STEAM."

About Diversity in Action:

Diversity in Action is a digital and print publication dedicated to supporting and promoting diversity in science, technology, engineering, the arts and math. We foster new ideas through articles representing diversity of thought, experience and perspective. We highlight individuals who identify as persons of color, those with disabilities, veterans, active military personnel, women and members of the LGBTQ+ community. We also examine topics and profile people who bring a diverse array of views and who nurture innovation regardless of how they identify.

In six bimonthly issues and a fall special, Diversity in Action highlights students and professionals, corporations, universities, nonprofits and government agencies that are committed to advancing STEAM diversity.

