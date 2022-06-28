Diversity in Action NextGen Summer Issue Features "20 Under 20" Diverse STEM Stars

Special Issue also highlights young artists, makers and designers

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity in Action (DIA), the leading international publication promoting diversity in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), is focusing its summer issue on the next generation with a centerpiece "20 Under 20" list of young people changing the world through their accomplishments in STEM.

Diversity in Action recognizes young people who are changing the world in its 20 Under 20 list

A separate feature profiles several outstanding young people in the arts, rounding out DIA's mission to cover diversity in science, technology, engineering, art and math in every issue. Additional content includes stories on the notOK app, the Tubman Museum and Larry Smoot, a Disney Imagineer inspiring Black youth to pursue STEM careers. The Summer 2022 issue is available online at diversityinaction.net and mailed to subscribers in late June.

"20 Under 20" was compiled through extensive research conducted by the DIA team and includes young STEM stars who have been recognized as Regeneron Prize winners, Time Kid of the Year finalists, Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes winners, and more, as well as lesser-known youth just beginning to make their mark on the world in significant ways.

Says Editor-in-Chief Adrienne Lewin, "We're excited to be able to highlight such a remarkable and diverse group of young people, both in our "20 Under 20" list as well as in the feature on young artists. It was difficult to narrow down the groups of outstanding youth while also ensuring we include kids from as wide an array of backgrounds, experiences and areas of interest in STEAM as possible."

"What makes our content unique is that we weigh a combination of the students' work in STEAM, their backgrounds and their ongoing commitment to promoting diversity in their fields," says Publisher Jordan Weiss. "It's a lot to balance, but our mission is to promote diversity in all areas of STEAM, so we want to make sure that the people we highlight are not only highly accomplished, but also that they are diverse and have a similar goal."

To view the full issue and for more information click here or visit www.DiversityinAction.net.

Twitter: @Divinaction

Instagram: @div_in_action.

Diversity in Action is an established international digital/print publication, published seven times a year, with an audience of over 200,000 reaching diverse students and professionals in STEAM. DIA's original content features diverse STEAM advocates, influencers and innovators.

Diversity in Action is a FREE publication and is distributed to diverse STEAM students and faculty at over 150 colleges. DIA is also distributed to members of several diverse STEAM organizations including the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS), Black Girls Code, The Warrior-Scholars Project and the Los Angeles Diversity Film Festival (LADFF).

