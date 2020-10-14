DIVERSITY in Ed Hosts Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair October 28, 2020; Celebrates New Partners

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of unprecedented teacher hiring challenges across the nation, DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine & Online Service is celebrating its 15th anniversary with another Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair for teachers on October 28, 2020 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, CST.

A trusted source for expert career guidance for teachers from diverse backgrounds, as well as a key partner to districts and recruiters across the nation, DIVERSITY in Ed is proud to continue its work of connecting talented, qualified teacher candidates from diverse backgrounds with the schools and districts looking to make offers and diversify their faculty.

In their annual fall issue of DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine, which is available online, the diversity recruitment specialists also announced two new exciting partnerships that will add to their robust portfolio of supports for candidates and recruiters. In the Publisher's Note of the issue, Trina Edwards, writes:

I'm thrilled to announce our new partnership with TEACH.org, which will help those considering a teaching career explore the profession, learn how to earn their license, and find a path to teaching. We are also excited to launch a partnership with Graduate Schools of Education nationwide intended to help them diversify their student body, and ultimately improve the "pipeline" of diverse teacher candidates.

For more information on these new partnerships and how to get involved, visit www.diversityined.com. To register yourself, or your school or district for DIVERSITY in Ed's October 28th Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair, please visit https://diversityined.vfairs.com/ or contact 281-265-2473.

SOURCE DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine & Online Service

Related Links

http://www.diversityined.com

