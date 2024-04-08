DIVERSITY in Ed Launches Nationwide Teacher Recruitment Week and Virtual Fairs to Promote DEI in Recruitment and Hiring

HOUSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity Recruitment Partners (DIVERSITY in Ed) is thrilled to announce its Nationwide Teacher Recruitment Week from April 8 through April 13. This initiative underscores DIVERSITY in Ed's dedication to fostering diversity in the education sector by linking diverse, skilled educators with schools, districts, and organizations. The event, enriched with virtual fairs, an interview portal, and a keynote from Curtis Valentine, founder of Real Men Teach, supports educators' career trajectories. Registration remains open for both participants and exhibitors at https://k-12.careerfairexpo.com.

Highlights of the Teacher Recruitment Week include:

Virtual Graduate School Fair for Educators: Scheduled for Wednesday, April 10 , from 1 pm to 4 pm CST , this fair is an exceptional opportunity for educators to explore graduate programs that can further their careers in education. Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair: Taking place on Saturday, April 13 , from 10 am to 1 pm CST , this fair aims to connect educators with over 100 participating schools, districts, and organizations. It's an ideal platform for educators looking to find their next opportunity in teaching. Guest Speaker Event with Curtis Valentine : On Wednesday, April 10 , at 10 am CST , join Curtis Valentine , the founder of Real Men Teach, as he shares his insights and experiences in promoting male involvement and diversity in teaching. This inspirational talk is not to be missed by educators looking for motivation and strategies to make a difference in their classrooms and communities. DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine - Spring Issue Release: The latest edition of DIVERSITY in Ed's print and digital magazine is now available. This issue, which is distributed across 700 college and university campuses, including HBCUs and HSIs, features a wealth of career resources and articles tailored for educators who are looking to teach in schools with leaders committed to fostering diversity and inclusion in education.

Nationwide Teacher Recruitment Week: Running daily from 10 am to 1 pm, the week offers a variety of sessions and workshops aimed at equipping educators with the tools and connections needed to thrive in their careers.

With over 2,000 preregistered educators and more than 100 participating schools, districts, and organizations, this event stands as one of the largest virtual recruitment efforts focused on diversifying the educational workforce.

About DIVERSITY in Ed: DIVERSITY in Ed is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion within the education sector by facilitating connections between educators from diverse backgrounds and the schools that need them. Through its virtual fairs, publications, and job board, DIVERSITY in Ed aims to ensure that every student has the opportunity to learn from educators who reflect the diversity of our society.

For more information about the Nationwide Teacher Recruitment Week and other events, please visit Diversity Recruitment Partners.

Contact Information: Trina Edwards, Director of Operations, DIVERSITY in Ed at [email protected] or (281) 265-2473

SOURCE Diversity Recruitment Partners