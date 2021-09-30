DIVERSITY In Ed To Host Virtual Graduate School Fair And Free Webinar Sessions - October 5, 2021

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DIVERSITY in Ed, a leader in the virtual recruitment space, is hosting an online Graduate and Professional Schools Recruitment Fair on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 2pm - 5pm, CST. The event is free for prospective candidates and offers a range of valuable information on the processing of applying—and getting accepted—into a competitive graduate school.

This event is geared towards diverse professionals looking to connect with admissions representatives at top colleges and universities to begin exploring their career paths and the academic programs that will help them reach their goals. Candidates will have an opportunity to upload their resume and connect directly with recruiters to get their credentials front and center at the start of a busy application season.

In addition, webinar offerings include technical training on the Virtual Fair Platform, concrete tips on how participants can maximize their acceptance to graduate school, insider advice on securing scholarships and fellowships, ways to use social media presence to impress grad school selection committees, plus an exhibit hall exhibition featuring over 50 graduate schools. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a dynamic format and select from one-on-one conversations, group chat, or engagement with video content from participating schools.

For more information or to register for this totally free event, visit https://gradschools.careerfairexpo.com

CONTACT: Trina Edwards

[email protected]

SOURCE DIVERSITY in Ed

Related Links

https://www.diversityined.com/blog/home/

