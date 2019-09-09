Diversity Now! Fast Fashion Brand ZAFUL Celebrates inclusion in its 2019NYFW fashion Presentation

Armed with its power and strength in the fashion industry for over 5 years, ZAFUL now is one of the largest leading fast fashion brands. In 2018, ZAFUL was ranked 34th in Top 50 China Export Brand by Brand Z, the world's largest brand equity database, and in 2019 ZAFUL is successfully getting access to more than 260 countries and regions.

The show brought together models of all ethnicities, ages, the disabled, in addition to +LGBTQ, who will be able to represent the key feature of this collection -- "Multi-Diversity". Also, this inspiring evening of ingenuity, creativity, and self-expression was in collaboration with the lighting artist VIOLET.

Why did ZAFUL do this event?

This fashion presentation captured diverse voices and different perspectives in the fashion industry and as one of the top diversified brands, ZAFUL hopes that every female's voice can be heard all the time. Therefore, they invited women from multiple races, cultures, and subcultures to speak for their groups. In order to create lasting, sustainable change, it needed to be informed by authentic voices.

Highlight 1: Diversified clothes represent three key themes of our latest collection.

Highlight 2: Diversified models with various body shapes, sizes and skin colors, with a disability, +LGBTQ

Highlight 3: Innovative show installations, in collaboration with the lighting artist VIOLET, reflected the futuristic fashion and highlights the characteristics of ZAFUL's attempt to innovate.

Consumers are increasingly using their voices, asking to see themselves represented. At a time when LGBTQIA+ are increasingly under threat worldwide, high profile non-binary and transgender models in the spotlight are helping to change beauty standards; while lifestyle blogs and body positivity activists on social media are democratizing the fashion landscape, creating new role models. Hopefully, this influence will continue as an upward trend in diverse representation on the catwalk, in editorial and advertising.

About ZAFUL

Founded in 2014, ZAFUL is devoted to providing trendy and cost-efficient fashion-related products for all young women worldwide. In 2018, ZAFUL was ranked 34th in Top 50 Brand by Brand Z, the world's largest brand equity database. So far, ZAFUL has provided fast fashion products for consumers in 180 countries through the cross-border e-commerce platform. ZAFUL's vision is to become the leader in online fast fashion.

Website: www.zaful.com

SOURCE ZAFUL

Related Links

http://www.zaful.com

