Diversity Woman Magazine Announces Second Annual 'Elite 100' Issue, a Tribute to Black Women Leaders Changing the Face of Corporate America

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity Woman Magazine announces its second annual 'ELITE 100' issue, a tribute to 100 extraordinary Black women leaders. Each year, more and more Black women are making historic gains in corporate America. To celebrate these remarkable women, and encourage those who will make future lists, Diversity Woman presents the Elite 100 Class of 2022 list of Black women leaders. Diversity Woman Magazine is the essential business magazine and community for women professionals and executives, with an initiative to support leadership and executive management development for all women of all races, cultures, and backgrounds. In celebration of Black History Month, the special issue is available digitally beginning January 20 and on Barnes & Noble newsstands on February 15, 2022.

Diversity Woman Magazine announces its second annual ‘ELITE 100’ issue, a tribute to 100 extraordinary Black women leaders. Diversity Woman Magazine cover

Diversity Woman's ELITE 100 Class of 2022 will highlight Black women in the C-suite and executive leaders at Fortune 500, Fortune 1000, Fortune Global 500, S&P 500 companies, and nonprofits. These impressive women are leading complex transformations in their corporations by managing remote teams around the world, building morale through innovative programming, optimizing organizational culture through diversity, equity, and inclusion, and sustaining profitable bottom lines. In fields from finance and tech to entertainment and health care, these corporate all-stars are making their mark. The second annual list includes: Dara Treseder, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, Peloton; Cindy Kent, COO of Everly Health; JoAnn Jenkins, CEO of AARP; Caroline Wanga, CEO of Essence; Dr. Aida Habtezion, Chief Medical Officer, Pfizer; among others.

How the Elite 100 Were Chosen

The Diversity Woman ELITE 100 honorees hold executive and senior-level positions; oversee major global, national, and regional subsidiaries and divisions; and have achieved results—both by increasing or exceeding an organization's bottom line and in enhancing company culture. The industries represented include financial services, banking, media, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, automotive, food and beverage, telecommunications, health care, entertainment, nonprofits, and retail, among others. Nominations came from approximately 250 companies, industry experts, organizations, and peers. In addition, our team of writers and reporters researched the executive ranks of the companies themselves, partnered with women's senior-leadership groups, and researched other professional listings. A special thanks to the Executive Leadership Council , Paradigm for Parity , Catalyst , and Women Business Collaborative for their guidance and support in creating this list.

Downloadable PR Assets: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/E2AW0P92dc

Contact:

Martine Charles, 206-295-9114

Jenny McIntosh, 203-461-4461

[email protected]

SOURCE Diversity Woman Magazine