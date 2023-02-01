DIVERSITY WOMAN MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES THIRD ANNUAL 'ELITE 100' ISSUE, HONORING EXTRAORDINARY BLACK WOMEN LEADERS CHANGING THE FACE OF CORPORATE AMERICA

Class of 2023 Highlights 100 Exceptional Black Women in the C-Suite and Executive Leadership, including Rosalind Brewer, CEO Walgreens Boot Alliance, Mellody Hobson, co-CEO Ariel Investments, Cynthia Marshall, CEO Dallas Mavericks, Rashida Jones, President MSNBC, among others

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity Woman Magazine announces its third annual 'ELITE 100' issue, a tribute to 100 extraordinary Black women leaders. Each year, more and more Black women are undeniably making historic gains in corporate America. To celebrate these remarkable women and encourage those who will be featured in future lists, Diversity Woman presents the annual Elite 100 Class of 2023 list of Black women leaders. Diversity Woman Magazine is the essential business magazine and community for women professionals and executives, with an initiative to support leadership and executive development for all women of all races, cultures, and backgrounds. In celebration of Black History Month, the special issue is available for sale on www.diversitywoman.com beginning February 1 and on Barnes & Noble newsstands February 15, 2023.

Diversity Woman Media Elite 100 Class of 2023

Diversity Woman's ELITE 100 Class of 2023 highlights Black women in the C-suite and executive leaders—including 10 CEOs— at Fortune 500, Fortune 1000, Fortune Global 500, S&P 500 companies, and nonprofits. These impressive women are leading complex transformations in their corporations by managing remote teams around the world, building morale through innovative programming, optimizing organizational culture through diversity, equity, and inclusion, and sustaining profitable bottom lines. In fields from finance and tech to entertainment and health care, these corporate superstars are making their mark.

"I am thrilled to celebrate the inspiring Black women featured in our Elite 100 Class of 2023 issue," said Dr. Sheila Robinson, founder of Diversity Woman Media. "These impressive women are serving as the North Star for the rest of us. These women are not only worthy of honoring in their own right, they also represent something significant—for years, companies have been saying that they cannot find qualified Black women executives for the corner office and boardrooms. This list—along with the 100 other women in 2021 and 2022—proves otherwise. We are intentional in honoring a new group of Black women executive leaders every year.

"There is a very deep roster of high qualified, exceptional Black women leaders, and we are confident that companies will take notice and accelerate their efforts to recruit and promote many more Black women into executive leadership and board positions. We are dispelling the myth they do not exist."

How the Elite 100 Were Chosen

The Diversity Woman Elite 100, Class of 2023, highlights extraordinary Black women leaders in private and public sectors. Our roster comprises some of the most powerful women executives in the C-suite and in senior level roles at Fortune 500, Fortune 1000, Fortune Global 500, S&P 500, and S&P 400 companies, as well as other major business enterprises and national nonprofits. The criteria for honorees: She must hold a senior level or executive officer position; oversee a major global, national, and/or regional division, subsidiary, organization, or enterprise; and demonstrate a record of leadership success, achieving results on the bottom line and enhancing company culture.

About Diversity Woman Media

Diversity Woman Media is the leading, multiplatform professional and executive leadership development enterprise and community that advocates diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Celebrating its fifteenth year, the company was founded by Dr. Sheila Robinson to provide guidance, training, and mentorship to build the next generation of leaders. Recognized as a leading, professional and executive leadership development enterprise that advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion, our nationally-recognized portfolio is comprised of three-core areas: Publications (Diversity Woman Magazine and Inclusion Magazine), Leadership Development Academy Workshops, and National Conferences (Diversity Woman Digital; the National Diversity Women's Business Leadership Conference; Business Leaders Women in Tech Conference; Inclusion Innovation Leadership Summit; and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Conference). Follow us on social media, Twitter @DiversityWoman; and FB @DiversityWomanMagazine.

