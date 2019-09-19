DiversityInc Hosts Conference to Address Challenges Women of Color Face in Corporate America

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, October 2, the Women of Color and Their Allies one-day event, presented by DiversityInc, the dominant online diversity publication, will identify workplace challenges faced by women of color. The day-long conference will take place at the Hilton Atlanta Downtown Hotel.

Since 2018, there has been a positive development: there are now 33 women CEOs running Fortune 500 companies, up from 24, due in large part to more women and minorities serving on corporate boards of directors that seek diverse leadership. However, the gathering of influential businesswomen in Atlanta remains timely because even with this increase, women CEOs still comprise only 6.6% of the total Fortune 500 list and only two of those CEOs are women of color.

In the wake of increasing racial division, pay disparity, and sexual harassment, top corporate executives from a variety of industries including energy, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, hospitality, finance, and consulting services will participate in panel discussions and TedTalk style presentations to examine topics such as:

How women of color support each other;

Code switching defined: who does it and who benefits from it;

Intersectionality and navigating your career.

Conference attendees will also hear from keynote speaker Dr. Kimberlé Crenshaw, Professor of Law at Columbia Law School and the University of California, Los Angeles, and a scholar in the areas of civil rights, black feminist legal theory, race, and racism and the law.

"Working with advisor David Porter, a Harvard and Stanford-educated Ph.D., the Women of Color and Their Allies event is designed to have informed, actionable discussions that will help move women of color into senior leadership pipelines across all industries," says Carolynn Johnson, CEO of DiversityInc. "This is certainly not to take away from the accomplishments or upward mobility of other groups; rather, the goal is to ensure that there is universal equity in the ability to earn, be promoted and compete."

Event sponsors include: Abbott, Abbvie, Accenture, AIG, AT&T, Cigna, Cox Communications, Dow, EY, Hilton, Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Kaiser Permanente, Kellogg's, KPMG, Marriott International, Mastercard, Nielsen, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Sanofi, Southern Company, TD Bank, TIAA, Toyota Motor North America, and Wells Fargo.

ABOUT DIVERSITYINC

DiversityInc's mission is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity.

DiversityInc is the dominant "diversity" publication and publishes two websites: DiversityInc.com and the by-subscription management website, DiversityInc Best Practices.

DiversityInc's business model extracts valuable data from the largest and most prominent companies in the world. Executives from these companies share their data because they want to compete for the best human capital in a marketplace that is increasingly non-male and increasingly non-white. DiversityInc has decades-long relationships with major corporations because they find the data, products and services offered to be an invaluable asset in guiding the growth and prosperity of their companies.

The company produces at least three diversity events every year: the DiversityInc Top 50 announcement in the spring, Women of Color and Their Allies event, and a best practices event in the fall. The spring event draws nearly 1,000 guests from more than 300 companies.

The core of DiversityInc is The Top 50 Companies for Diversity competition. Started in 2001, it is a metrics-driven evaluation that is independent of the business done with the company. The Top 50 Competition drives DiversityInc's engagement with the most influential companies and CEOs in the world and at the Top 50 live event, CEOs in the audience wait to hear how their company ranks on the list.

For more information about the Women of Color and Their Allies conference, please visit www.diversityinc.com/woca.

2019 Women of Color and Their Allies conference agenda https://events.bizzabo.com/213051/agenda

