Diverzify Brings Kiefer USA Into Network of Brands

Kiefer USA draws its roots to 1946, when Adolph Kiefer, a gold medalist in the 1936 Olympics, dedicated his life to improving the well-being of athletes and all who participate in sport related activities. Today, Kiefer USA is a leader in the supply and installation of sports related products.

"Kiefer USA has grown and prospered because we focus on an athlete's safety while enhancing their performance," said Brion Rittenberry, president and CEO of Kiefer USA. "We are excited to bring our perspectives on sports surfaces to the Diverzify network and to learn from the leaders within that network. Together, we will achieve more."

Diverzify is an innovative modular business structure anchored by an advanced shared-services digital platform that links and powers a network of company locations, Diverzify+, and established market brands that include CCS Floors, Kenny Floor Covering LLC, RD Weis Companies, Floors by Beckers, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), High Performance Flooring, and Lane's Floor Coverings and Interiors. The collaborative structure of shared intellectual and physical resources, including the largest direct labor force in North America, enables Diverzify to solve virtually any commercial flooring or interior space challenge, from concept to post-installation management, with unprecedented consistency and performance quality.

About Diverzify

Formed largely through the combined assets, operations, and resources of commercial flooring industry leaders, Diverzify is an advanced-model vertically integrated commercial flooring resource to commercial construction and facility management professionals worldwide. Currently represented through U.S. service locations with approximately 1,500 employees and service providers, the Diverzify enterprise blends traditional craftsmen service quality with advanced proprietary technologies to establish a new standard of service for the commercial flooring industry. Diverzify market service brands include Diverzify+, RD Weis Companies, Floors by Beckers, Lane's Floor Coverings, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), Kenny Floor Covering LLC, and CCS Floors.

About Kiefer USA

Kiefer USA is a family-owned company with a history steeped in tradition. We pride ourselves on being the industry leader in the supply and installation of quality athletic surfaces. Kiefer USA offers a complete range of products for the educational and municipal marketplace including fieldhouse, track and field, artificial turf, gymnasium, weight room, health club, and locker room applications. We are proud to exclusively represent the finest manufacturers in their respective fields. Our installation crews are among the most experienced in the industry and pride themselves with top quality workmanship. For more information please visit www.kieferusa.com, call 800-322-5448 or find us on Twitter, Linked In, Instagram or Facebook.

