Diverzify Expands High Performance Flooring Capabilities With Addition of Epoxy Systems International

"Epoxy Systems International has the expertise and experience to match our quality, safety, and performance values" Tweet this

Industrial and commercial facilities, which make up a significant share of high performance flooring projects, have strict specifications for floor performance and attributes based on the unique materials and processes performed at the facility. Many projects also require specific work timeframes, such as overnight, to avoid service shutdown. High performance flooring is increasingly in demand from other industries and environments, such as schools, medical facilities, retail, hospitality, corporate and entertainment.

"We are extremely pleased to bring our experience and capabilities to the national Diverzify network," said Steve Ferneding, president and owner of Epoxy Systems International. "Our long-held dedication to customer satisfaction through exceptional performance is matched by the Diverzify high performance team and will allow us to work seamlessly across a wider set of clients."

Diverzify is assembling an industry-leading range of commercial facility services and capabilities, all linked by a single business platform that delivers consistent, reliable business processes, client reporting, and superior quality results.

Diverzify is an innovative modular business structure anchored by an advanced shared-services digital platform that links and powers a network of company locations, Diverzify+, and established market brands that include RD Weis Companies, Lane's Floor Coverings and Interiors, Floors by Beckers, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), Kenny Floor Covering, CCS Floors, Kiefer USA, Select Prefab Solutions (SPS), and Flooring Solutions. The collaborative structure of shared intellectual and physical resources, including the largest direct labor force in North America, enables Diverzify to solve virtually any commercial flooring challenge, from creation to maintenance, with unprecedented consistency and performance quality.

About Diverzify

Formed largely through the combined assets, operations, and resources of commercial flooring industry leaders, Diverzify is an advanced-model vertically integrated commercial flooring resource to commercial construction and facility management professionals worldwide. Currently represented through U.S. service locations with approximately 1,500 employees and service providers, the Diverzify enterprise blends traditional craftsmen service quality with advanced proprietary technologies to establish a new standard of service for the commercial flooring industry. Diverzify market service brands include Diverzify+, RD Weis Companies, Floors by Beckers, Lane's Floor Coverings, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), Kenny Floor Covering, CCS Floors, Kiefer USA, Select Prefab Solutions (SPS) and Flooring Solutions.

SOURCE Diverzify

Related Links

diverzify.com

