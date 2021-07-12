Diverzify Expands National Healthy Building Program With Acquisition of Select Prefab Solutions

CHICAGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverzify, the innovative national leader in commercial flooring installation and interior services, is acquiring Florida-based Select Prefab Solutions, a national leader in Underfloor Air Distribution (UFAD) and raised floor systems, to meet increased market demand for comprehensive "healthy building" services. Post-pandemic business practices and return-to-work initiatives emphasize facility health safety and hygiene, creating a related demand for comprehensive service offerings from a single provider. With the addition of Select Prefab Solutions and exclusive distribution of its products and services, Diverzify now offers clients one of the most comprehensive single-provider range of services to support healthy building initiatives.

"Experts agree that improved airflow is a critical element in creating a healthy work environment," said Joshua Slater, chief integration officer for Diverzify. "Select Prefab Solutions' underfloor air distribution answers the challenge of indoor air pollution and rounds out Diverzify's comprehensive services solution."

Traditional facility air circulation systems introduce new airflow to the existing internal atmosphere, effectively blending new and existing air and retaining any harmful germs, viruses, or other elements. The underfloor air distribution system stratifies indoor air and uses new circulation to push out "old" air and eliminate air stagnation.

"Our products and services solve key challenges facility executives face today," said Ed Petti, president of Select Prefab Solutions. "As a part of Diverzify's comprehensive services solution, we will now be able to help a greater number of facilities across the nation."

Diverzify and its affiliated business network currently support healthy building initiatives with commercial interior product specification, installation, and surface care services that include odor neutralization, disinfection, surface repair and restoration, and specialized surface cleaning. Clients value the simplicity and consistency of a single point of contact for national facility development and support services, which have traditionally involved multiple service providers and a confusing array of business practices, terms and inconsistent performance results.

Diverzify is an innovative modular business structure anchored by an advanced shared-services digital platform that links and powers a network of company locations, Diverzify+, and established market brands that include RD Weis Companies, Lane's Floor Coverings and Interiors, Floors by Beckers, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), Kenny Floor Covering, CCS Floors, and Kiefer USA. The collaborative structure of shared intellectual and physical resources, including the largest direct labor force in North America, enables Diverzify to solve virtually any commercial flooring challenge, from creation to maintenance, with unprecedented consistency and performance quality.

About Diverzify

Formed largely through the combined assets, operations, and resources of commercial flooring industry leaders, Diverzify is an advanced-model vertically integrated commercial flooring resource to commercial construction and facility management professionals worldwide. Currently represented through U.S. service locations with approximately 1,500 employees and service providers, the Diverzify enterprise blends traditional craftsmen service quality with advanced proprietary technologies to establish a new standard of service for the commercial flooring industry. Diverzify market service brands include Diverzify+, RD Weis Companies, Professional Athletic Sports Surfaces (PASS), Floors by Beckers, Lane's Floor Coverings, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), Kenny Floor Covering, Kiefer USA, and Select Prefab Solutions.

SOURCE Diverzify

Related Links

diverzify.com

