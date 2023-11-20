DIVERZIFY HIRES NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER FOCUSED ON ELEVATING THE ENTERPRISE'S NATIONAL PRESENCE

Diverzify

20 Nov, 2023, 10:25 ET

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverzify is pleased to announce that long-time industry expert, David Rosato, will join the team as a new National Business Development Manager.  Rosato will apply his nearly 30 years of experience in commercial real estate to help elevate Diverzify's national presence and expand awareness of its service offerings in select markets.  Rosato's efforts will further Diverzify's goal to help large-scale companies with a muti-market or national footprint connect with a trusted partner that can meet their flooring and interior service needs. 

"I have had the privilege of working on many incredible projects in commercial real estate throughout my career. I am thankful for my relationships with the industry's most respected brokers, property and project managers, general contractors, designers, developers, and end users," said Rosato. "I am extremely excited to work with Diverzify to help expand their already impressive national network, as well as with long-time business associate Josh Sugidono, CEO of Wholesale Floors, on a local level."

"We are fortunate to be able to add Dave to our team, as his relationships and knowledge in the commercial real estate market is unsurpassed" says Josh Sugidono.  "I look forward to a long and successful career together."

ABOUT DIVERZIFY
Diverzify is the largest commercial flooring and interior services provider in the country with nearly 3,000 employees and a network of 7,500+ installers in almost every major market in the US. The first-of-its-kind enterprise has revolutionized the historically fragmented industry. Diverzify has built a network of brands that allows the enterprise to unify the optimal experts, services, and resources for every project, every time. By blending traditional craftsman service quality with advanced technologies and specialized training, Diverzify is establishing new measures of service and success for the industry. 

Diverzify's family of brands includes: 

  • APEX Group
  • CCS Floors
  • Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS)
  • DiverzifyPro
  • Epoxy S.I.
  • Floors by Beckers
  • Flooring Solutions
  • Kenny Floor Covering
  • Kiefer USA
  • Pavilion Floors
  • ProSpectra
  • RD Weis Companies
  • ReSource 
  • Select Prefab Solutions (SPS)
  • Spectra Contract Flooring
  • Wholesale Floors 

For more information about Diverzify, visit www.diverzify.com

