DIVERZIFY WELCOMES TWO NEW ADDITIONS TO ITS GROWING NATIONAL NETWORK OF COMMERCIAL FLOORING AND INTERIOR SERVICES PARTNERS

The addition of APEX Group and Corporate Floors marks a significant step forward in Diverzify's efforts to build a premier platform that provides solutions at every stage of a customer's flooring journey.

ATLANTA, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverzify, the national leader in commercial flooring installation and interior services, announced today that APEX Group and Corporate Floors have officially joined Diverzify's network of brands, effectively elevating the enterprise's surface care and facility services to a national offering available at all of Diverzify's 50+ locations. This partnership marks the latest major milestone in Diverzify's efforts to unify the industry's preeminent brands and leaders to create a first-of-its-kind, all-in-one resource for both its local and national customers.

"There are strong synergies between interior services and installation, and this strategic partnership marks a critical step forward in our efforts to offer skilled experts who can assist our customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their projects, including protecting, maintaining and maximizing the life of their investment," said Jim Pels, Chief Operating Officer at Diverzify. "APEX Group and Corporate Floors are an excellent complement to the Diverzify network, bringing their strong reputation for quality, talented team members and customer-centric values that align to Diverzify's vision for success."

For more than 25 years, APEX Group and its 200+ employees have provided specialty surface care, custodial services and construction cleaning to some of the world's most recognized brands and companies. APEX Group will be added to Diverzify's growing list of brands, retaining its name and branding while benefiting from Diverzify's financial strength, national footprint and robust back-office support. APEX Group's commercial flooring division, Corporate Floors, will be combining with Diverzify's Spectra Contract Flooring in the coming months.

Diverzify Executive Vice President focusing on the Southwest Region Charlie Robertson added, "Corporate Floors' strong culture and history of success is a great fit for Spectra in the Texas market. This addition will significantly enhance our position in Dallas and San Antonio as well as provide a sizable entry into the Austin market."

"We have enjoyed a long-standing professional relationship with the leadership team at Diverzify built on mutual respect and trust," said Thomas Holland, current CEO of APEX Group, who will be joining Diverzify's executive team as an Executive Vice President leading the growth of Diverzify's national surface care platform. "Combining with Diverzify allows us to more than double our market presence in a way that would have taken us years to do organically. We are confident that our existing customers will benefit from this partnership, and we look forward to introducing our best-in-class services to Diverzify's more image-conscious customers."

ABOUT DIVERZIFY

Diverzify is the largest commercial flooring and interior services provider in the country with approximately 2,000 employees in almost every major market in the US. The first-of-its-kind enterprise has revolutionized the historically fragmented industry. Diverzify has built a network of brands that allows the enterprise to unify the optimal experts, services, and resources for every project, every time. By blending traditional craftsman service quality with advanced technologies and specialized training, Diverzify is establishing new measures of service and success for the industry.

Diverzify's family of brands includes:

CCS Floors Kiefer USA Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS) Pavilion Floors DiverzifyPro ProSpectra Epoxy S.I. RD Weis Companies Floors by Beckers ReSource Colorado Flooring Solutions Select Prefab Solutions (SPS) Kenny Floor Covering Spectra

For more information about Diverzify, visit www.diverzify.com

ABOUT APEX GROUP

Founded in 1997, APEX Group enhances the interiors of image-conscious companies throughout the United States. Committed to the highest standards of environmental sustainability, equity and corporate social responsibility, APEX Group is an MBE-, EcoVadis- and B Corp-certified firm that operates throughout North America and serves some of the world's most recognized brands and companies. The company operates separate divisions that provide specialty surface care, custodial services and construction cleaning as well as a separate commercial flooring division under the Corporate Floors brand. To learn more about APEX Group, including its services, environmental standards and social responsibility commitment, please visit www.goapexgroup.com.

