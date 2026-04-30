Divi Resorts Introduces Sweet Summer Savings with Special Low Rates Across the Caribbean

Limited-time offer features affordable summer rates starting at just $164/night for travel through October 31, 2026

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Divi Resorts is helping travelers savor summer in the Caribbean for less with its new Sweet Summer Savings promotion, featuring reduced direct booking rates across its Caribbean portfolio. Available for a limited time, the offer makes it easier than ever to plan a summer or early fall escape to Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten, and St. Croix.

Whether travelers are seeking a spontaneous beach getaway or planning time away with family and friends, this seasonal offer provides straightforward savings with no promo codes or added steps needed. Guests can simply choose their destination, select their dates, and enjoy reduced summertime pricing on all-inclusive, bed and breakfast, or room-only stays. Booking direct means even more savings when flights are bundled with resort stay.

The promotion is available to book from April 30 through May 21, 2026, for travel now through October 31, 2026. With warm ocean waters, sun-filled days, and spacious accommodations across each destination, summer is an ideal time to experience the relaxed pace and natural beauty of the Caribbean.

In addition, Divi Resorts has extended its popular Kids Stay & Eat Free offer through October 31, providing added value for families planning summer and fall travel. Kids 12 and under can stay free with select free meals when an all-inclusive or bed and breakfast stay is booked.

Rates for this promotion start as low as:

Travelers can soak up the Caribbean this summer for less and book their trip at https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm? or by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

About Divi Resorts

With over 50 years of experience, Divi Resorts is a trusted name in Caribbean hospitality, offering authentic, experience-driven vacations at nine resorts across five islands. Known for flexibility, value, and warm service, Divi Resorts provides a range of options for couples, families, and groups seeking to relax, explore, and reconnect in some of the Caribbean's most beautiful destinations.

Additional Savings Opportunities:

Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit https://www.diviresorts.com

Sale Terms & Conditions: https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm?

SOURCE Divi Resorts