DIVI RESORTS INTRODUCES EARLY BOOKING BONUS, REWARDING TRAVELERS WHO PLAN AHEAD

New offer delivers exclusive savings, preferred room access, and peace of mind for Caribbean getaways

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking a trip ahead of time means peace of mind, first-dibs at your preferred room type, often better flight prices, and now, with Divi Resorts, bonus savings! Divi Resorts has announced the launch of its new Early Booking Bonus, an extension of the brand's Direct Booking Perks that are designed to give travelers even more value when they plan ahead.

Available across all Divi Resorts properties on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten, the offer provides exclusive reduced rates for guests who book their stays at least 180 days in advance. With savings starting at 25% off and reaching up to 40% depending on resort and travel dates, the Early Booking Bonus gives travelers a compelling reason to secure their Caribbean vacations early while taking advantage of some of the best available rates.

The new offer arrives at a time when travelers are increasingly planning trips further in advance, particularly for high-demand seasons such as winter and holiday travel. By booking early, guests not only benefit from lower rates, but also gain priority access to their desired room types, including those coveted ocean-view suites that tend to fill quickly. Early planning can also open the door to better flight options and pricing, especially when travel is bundled during booking.

"Planning ahead already comes with its perks, and we wanted to make it even more rewarding," says Marco Galaverna, Divi Resorts President and COO. "With the Early Booking Bonus, our guests can lock in affordable stays, secure the accommodations they really want, and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having their vacation set well in advance."

Rates for the Early Booking Bonus start as low as:

As part of Divi Resorts' Direct Booking Perks, the Early Booking Bonus is seamlessly built into the booking experience, with no promo codes required. Guests who qualify will see savings applied automatically when selecting eligible travel dates, making it simple to access the offer without any added steps.

Divi Resorts continues to focus on delivering approachable, value-driven Caribbean vacations, combining relaxed island experiences with savings and flexible booking options for today's travelers. Book your stay ahead of the fray up to 180 days in advance at www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm and save big! Valid on all-inclusive, room-only, and bed-and-breakfast stays.

About Divi Resorts

Divi Resorts is known for its laid-back Caribbean charm, beachfront locations, and approachable all-inclusive experiences. With properties across some of the Caribbean's most sought-after destinations, Divi Resorts offers a range of vacation experiences designed to deliver comfort, value, and genuine island hospitality.

SOURCE Divi Resorts