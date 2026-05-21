Divi Resorts Launches Memorial Day Flash Sale: Stay 7 Nights, Pay for 6 Across the Caribbean

Rates start as low as $141 per night for this limited-time promotion

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day sale comes with a free night in the Caribbean. Divi Resorts, one of the most established resort collections in the Caribbean, is giving travelers the ultimate reason to finally use that PTO with its Memorial Day Flash Sale: book six nights at any participating property and receive the seventh night absolutely free.

Druif Beach, Oranjestad, Aruba

The offer is available for bookings made between May 21 - 27, 2026 only, with travel valid now through August 31, 2026, leaving the entire summer wide open to make it happen. Valid on room-only, bed and breakfast, or all-inclusive stays. Guests simply book using promo code FREENIGHT to unlock the complimentary night.

"The summer vacation you've been dreaming of can finally come to life," says Marco Galaverna, Divi Resorts President and COO. "This Memorial Day travel sale is for everyone who has been waiting for the right moment to escape. With a free night and reduced rates, it's the perfect opportunity to make the most of the Caribbean, including new restaurants, sunny beaches, fun excursions, and island events. It's exactly what summer is made for."

From the powder-white beaches of Aruba to the lush coastlines of Barbados, the crystalline waters of Bonaire, the postcard-like charm of St. Maarten, and the tropical beauty of St. Croix, Divi Resorts offers award-winning stays hallmarked by above-and-beyond service, fantastic pools, delicious dining, and amenities for all types of vacationers

Rates for this Memorial Day deal start as low as:

Whether guests are planning a sun-soaked family getaway, a romantic escape, or simply a long-overdue week of rest and recharge, this flash sale delivers exceptional value during the Caribbean's most sought-after summer travel window.

Reservations can be made directly at https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm or by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international). Use promo code FREENIGHT at checkout to get your free seventh night. Availability is limited and the booking window closes May 27, 2026.

About Divi Resorts

Divi Resorts has been welcoming guests to the Caribbean for over 50 years, offering beachfront accommodations across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten, and St. Croix. Known for its warm hospitality, prime beach locations, and all-inclusive and room-only options, Divi Resorts provides the perfect backdrop for every type of Caribbean getaway. Learn more at diviresorts.com.

SOURCE Divi Resorts