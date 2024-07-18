Divi Scalp and Hair Health Expands Distribution into Ulta Beauty at Target

Leading scalp and hair health brand will now be available at Ulta Beauty at Target in stores and online

DALLAS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Divi Scalp & Hair Health, the award-winning brand with clean, science-backed products announced today that it has expanded upon its partnership with Ulta Beauty as it enters over 500 Ulta Beauty at Target stores and online at Target.com/ultabeauty .

Founded in 2021 by influencer and entrepreneur Dani Austin after she experienced her own emotional hair loss journey, Divi first debuted its iconic Scalp Serum, which sold out in 2 hours and earned the brand almost $40M in revenue its first year. Following rapid growth and expansion over the past two years, Divi now offers a wide range of breakthrough, scalp-first products, including shampoos and conditioners to a new record-breaking dry shampoo. As the Divi enters its next stage of growth, this milestone launch into Ulta Beauty at Target is a true testament to the brand's trajectory, and underscores its commitment to expanding its community.

"I am absolutely thrilled to bring Divi to Ulta Beauty at Target," says Divi Founder Dani Austin. "This is a real full circle moment for me – I was inspired to create Divi while shopping in the haircare aisle of Target with my daughter Stella. That seemingly run-of-the-mill Target trip actually inspired me to start my own business, which has grown beyond my wildest imagination. Expanding into Ulta Beauty at Target enables Divi to support so many more individuals on their hair health journeys, and for me, that is a real dream come true."

"Since Divi's retail debut through Ulta Beauty's emerging brand platform, Sparked, we're thrilled to continue to support the brand's growth as they enter this exciting next chapter," said Monica Arnaudo, Chief Merchandising Officer at Ulta Beauty. "Much of Divi's success is rooted in Dani's personal journey with hair loss and her genuine mission to provide effective hair and scalp care solutions for so many individuals – wherever they may be on their haircare journeys. Beyond the products, Dani also uses her platform to advocate for those who are facing similar challenges, fostering a community centered around discussion, feedback and authentic connections. As Divi expands their retail footprint to Ulta Beauty at Target, we're thrilled to introduce even more guests to the brand's holistic hair care solutions."

The Divi Product assortment in Ulta Beauty at Target:

Scalp Serum –Achieve thicker, fuller looking hair in as little as 6 weeks* with Divi's award-winning, clinically tested Scalp Serum. Made with copper-tripeptide 1, caffeine, and rosemary for a healthy scalp. 1 oz – $48.00 , 3.3 oz – $137.00





–Achieve thicker, fuller looking hair in as little as 6 weeks* with Divi's award-winning, clinically tested Scalp Serum. Made with copper-tripeptide 1, caffeine, and rosemary for a healthy scalp. Volumizing Shampoo – Designed to cleanse and balance scalp and hair. Ideal for thin, fine hair, this shampoo helps remove buildup while giving hair a boost of body. 12oz – $32.00





– Designed to cleanse and balance scalp and hair. Ideal for thin, fine hair, this shampoo helps remove buildup while giving hair a boost of body. Volumizing Conditioner – Designed to hydrate, soften and protect hair from damage without weighing it down. 12oz – $32.00





– Designed to hydrate, soften and protect hair from damage without weighing it down. 3-in-1 Leave-in Conditioner – Detangles, weightlessly hydrates, and protects hair from heat up to 450°F - all in one simple step. 6.5 oz – $26.00





Detangles, weightlessly hydrates, and protects hair from heat up to 450°F - all in one simple step. Dry Shampoo – Divi's clean, breakthrough formula was made to revive hair between washes without leaving heavy scalp-disrupting buildup behind. 5.3 oz – $26.00

*In an independent study over 6 weeks of daily use.

The expansion into Ulta Beauty at Target solidifies Divi's omni-channel positioning within the fast-trending haircare market and ensures broader consumer access to its products than ever before.

Discover the Divi collection at your local Ulta Beauty at Target or Target.com/ultabeauty and use the store locator to find the nearest location. Stay connected with @UltaBeauty and @ Target on social media for the latest updates on Divi at Ulta Beauty at Target.

ABOUT DIVI

Divi was founded in 2021 by influencer Dani Austin after her own personal experience with hair loss. Today, Divi offers an impressive range of effective, scalp-first products to promote healthy and happy hair. Divi's lineup includes their flagship Scalp Serum, new "it" product Dry Shampoo, shampoos & conditioners, and treatments that are backed by science and loved by all. Beyond developing innovative products, Divi seeks to support their community members as they navigate their own hair health journeys. Divi is always #RootingForYou.

For more information about Divi and its clean hair and scalp health products, please visit www.diviofficial.com or follow Divi on Instagram @diviofficial or Tiktok @official.divi.

