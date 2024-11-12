Divi, the Scalp and Hair Health Brand founded by Entrepreneur Dani Austin, Receives Minority Investment from Norwest

"Founding Divi was deeply personal for me. I wanted to create something that truly made a difference," said Dani Austin, the company's founder. "Welcoming Norwest into the Divi family is a huge milestone, and I'm both proud and excited about what's ahead. Together, we are going to continue our focus on new product innovation while keeping our customer number one."

Divi has been a cult favorite since its launch in 2021, predominantly due to founder Dani Austin's deep focus on product innovation, strong mission-driven storytelling, and authentic understanding of the consumer's desires on the topic of scalp and hair health. Dani Austin and her husband, Jordan Joseph Ramirez, who served as CEO and now holds the role of chairman, both plan to remain actively involved in the next chapter of the Divi story as the brand scales to a household name.

Jordan Joseph Ramirez shares the same sentiment: "Just as we remain focused on the efficacy of our ingredients and product formulations, we are also prioritizing assembling a team of industry veterans," he said. "Dani and I believe that to execute well on the next chapter of our brand story, we must find people smarter than us in various areas of the business. Creating a dream team is a core focus for us moving into 2025, and Norwest and their industry relationships will be instrumental in helping us in this area."

Sonya Brown, Norwest general partner and co-head of the firm's Growth Equity team, will join the Board of Directors. Sonya and the Norwest team bring unique expertise in scaling strong founder-led brands into global powerhouse names, including Kendra Scott, Vuori, and Ritual.

"At Norwest, we are passionate about partnering with founders like Dani Austin, who are solving real problems for consumers," said Sonya Brown, General Partner at Norwest. "Dani transformed her personal journey with hair loss into a fast-growing, science-based product line focused on the skinification of scalp and hair health. She has also fostered an engaged community where members participate in discussions, provide feedback, share stories, and make authentic connections. We look forward to working with Dani, Jordan, and the Divi team on this next phase of growth."

Divi debuted with its now-iconic Scalp Serum in 2021, which sold out in two hours and earned the brand almost $40M in revenue in its first year. The first-of-its-kind hair and scalp health brand has expanded over the past three years, and today Divi offers a wide range of breakthrough, scalp-first products, including shampoos and conditioners, a treatment mask, and a record-breaking dry shampoo. Divi launched at Ulta Beauty in late 2022, with immediate consumer praise and 5-star reviews. In July 2024, the brand deepened that relationship, expanding its distribution to include all Ulta Beauty at Target doors.

About Divi

Divi was founded in 2021 by Mega Influencer Dani Austin after she experienced significant hair loss. Today, Divi offers a range of effective, scalp-first products to promote healthy and happy hair. Divi's lineup includes its heralded Scalp Serum, new "It" product Dry Shampoo, shampoos & conditioners, and treatments that are backed by science and loved by all. Price points for Divi products range from $20 for the shampoos and conditioners to $136 for the 3-month supply of the best-selling hair serum. Beyond developing innovative products, Divi provides support and fosters community with its members as they navigate their hair health journeys. Divi is always #RootingForYou. The Divi collection is currently available at diviofficial.com, Ulta Beauty, Ulta Beauty at Target and Amazon.com.

About Norwest

Norwest is a global venture and growth equity investment firm managing more than $15.5 billion in capital. Since its inception, Norwest has invested in more than 700 companies and currently partners with more than 250 companies in its venture and growth equity portfolio. The firm invests in early- to late-stage businesses across key sectors with a focus on enterprise, consumer and healthcare. The Norwest team offers a deep network of connections, extensive operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders scale their businesses. Norwest has offices in Menlo Park and San Francisco, Calif.; Mumbai, India; and Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit www.nvp.com.

About Dani Austin:

Dani Austin is an innovative entrepreneur who has earned a spot on the Forbes Top 50 Creators list three times. With a loyal following of over 3 million across her social platforms, she is a leading voice in the beauty, fashion and lifestyle industry. Dani is the founder of the scalp and hair care brand Divi, which is sold at Ulta Beauty and Ulta Beauty at Target nationwide. Alongside her husband, Jordan Ramirez, she co-hosts the hit podcast "De-Influenced," which garners 400,000 monthly downloads. They are proud parents to Stella and Stratton and are expecting their third child in 2025.

