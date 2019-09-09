Dividend Assets Capital LLC Expands Asset Management Group

RIDGELAND, S.C., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dividend Assets Capital LLC (DAC), an independent financial advisory firm in Ridgeland SC, has expanded its asset management services with the addition of Bill Ford, CFP®, the new head of institutional sales.

Ford's area of expertise includes traditional and alternative investment management, asset allocation, retirement plan and insurance solutions. As DAC's new Managing Director, he will be responsible for initiating and managing strategic business alliances with financial intermediaries and institutions. DAC specializes in dividend growth and income investment strategies for individual and institutional client portfolios. The firm also serves as a sub-advisor to institutions and advisors.

"We continue to invest in our asset management capabilities by hiring what we view as top talent in the industry," said Tony Ghoston, DAC's president and Chief Operating Officer. "Bill is known for providing thoughtful advice and building long-term client relationships."

Ford's 20-year background in the financial services industry includes most recently serving as Vice President of strategic accounts for The Arboretum Group, an alternative investment firm specializing in private credit programs. He also has overseen and managed business development efforts for American Century Investments, Guardian Investor Services, MetLife and Putnam Investments. Ford has a bachelor's degree with a concentration in business administration from the University of New Hampshire and is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional.

Dividend Assets Capital LLC (DAC) is a privately held, investment advisory firm managing private accounts for individual investors, financial intermediaries, bank trust departments, corporations (including 401K and profit sharing plans), endowments, and foundations. DAC subscribes to an investment philosophy based on taking a long-term view, conducting fundamental analysis, being opportunistic yet disciplined and avoiding unnecessary risk. DAC offers clients a broad spectrum of managed investment programs to high net worth clients with total assets under management of approximately $700 million. For more information, visit dacapitalsc.com or call (843) 645-9700.

DAC is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Dividend including our investment strategies, fees, and objectives can be found in our ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

Tony Ghoston

Dividend Assets Capital LLC

56 Riverwalk Blvd.

Ridgeland, SC

843-645-9700

aghoston@dacapitalsc.com

dacapitalsc.com

SOURCE Dividend Assets Capital LLC

