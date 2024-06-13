DivInc and Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation (DAAF) Forge New Partnership Bringing Downtown Austin Space Activation (DASA) Events to Austin Community

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DivInc, the leading startup accelerator for people of color and women entrepreneurs, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation (DAAF) and the Downtown Austin Space Activation (DASA) initiative.

Both DivInc and the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation prioritize community building through engaging and educational experiences. They see this partnership as an opportunity to further these efforts in Austin's downtown corridor.

"Last year, the Downtown Austin Alliance approached us with the idea of creating a space for diverse entrepreneurs and creatives to connect. We were immediately on board with the concept because we believe meaningful collaboration is critical to scaling community impact," said DivInc Co-Founder & CEO, Preston James. "We're thrilled to be selected as one of the pilot partners and look forward to seeing founders innovate together in the heart of Downtown Austin."

Through DASA, the Downtown Alliance is transforming empty, underutilized spaces and turning them into a platform for social impact, community connectivity, and inclusive prosperity. Through supporting diverse artists, business owners, and more, downtown sustains its vibrancy and cultivates economic, social, and cultural benefits. The DASA program is made possible by support from the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation.

"The DASA program is an innovative solution that can eliminate barriers for small businesses, local artists, and entrepreneurs to showcase their work while also increasing downtown activity, vibrancy, and value. DASA connects creatives to available space and resources to bring their ideas to life, and with it, more people come to downtown more often." Dewitt Peart, president and CEO of the Downtown Alliance, said. "We can't bring this program to life without partners like DivInc. The work they do elevates underrepresented entrepreneurs in tech and makes them an ideal partner to pilot and grow this program together."

As part of the Downtown Austin Space Activation launch, DivInc will host a series of events between June and November 2024. The first, 'Freedom Code: Advancing Liberty Through Technology Panel,' will take place on June 19 in celebration of Juneteenth, and will feature DivInc CEO and Co-Founder Preston James, Chris Hyams, CEO of Indeed, and Ifeoma Ike, Partner at Pink Cornrows. This event is also supported by PNC Foundation, Regions Bank, and Tingari-Silverton.

To learn more about the event and to register visit www.divinc.org/events.

