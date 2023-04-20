DivInc Launches the Fall 2023 DWeb for Social Impact Accelerator with Support from Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web

The accelerator program supports early stage BIPOC and women founders working at the intersection of social impact and the decentralized web.

HOUSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DivInc, the premier startup accelerator for people of color and women entrepreneurs, is proud to announce the launch of its Fall 2023 DWeb for Social Impact Accelerator made possible through the support of Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web (FFDW).

DivInc's Fall 2023 DWeb for Social Impact Accelerator supports social enterprise startups led by BIPOC and women founders developing global solutions that leverage DWeb and Web3 technologies; blockchains, crypto-assets, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, and meta-verses to increase access and equity across any industry.

The program also serves as a platform to amplify underrepresented voices in social impact and decentralized web.

"Through the DWeb for Social Impact Accelerator we are marrying activism with the decentralized web in a way that builds these startups and puts them at the forefront of solving society's toughest challenges," says Preston James, CEO at DivInc. "We want to see our creative tech economy founders playing a major role in building and benefitting from DWeb and Web3 for the greater good. This partnership with FFDW is a huge leap forward in that pursuit."

DivInc's collaboration with FFDW will be a key component to the long-term success of this accelerator program and its founders. The two organizations share a common vision for creating a community that encourages everyone to participate in the tech ecosystem and Decentralized Web specifically.

"A core part of FFDW's mission is education about the decentralized web," said Marta Belcher, president and chair of Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web. "FFDW is absolutely thrilled to bring more diverse voices into the Web3 ecosystem."

Throughout the accelerator, FFDW will work with the DivInc team on programming and thought leadership initiatives that will assist the founders in achieving their goals and successfully implementing their tools and resources for the greater good. They will also work one-on-one with the cohort founders to provide support for exploration of decentralized tools and technology to address specific barriers to growth that each company is facing.

Up to 10 companies will be accepted to the 12-week program which will run from September through November 2023 at The Ion in Midtown Houston. Upon completion of the program, each participating company will receive $10,000 in non-dilutive seed funding.

The Fall 2023 DWeb for Social Impact Accelerator supported by FFDW is also supported by Houston Premier Partners, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Verizon, The Ion, and Mercury.

To learn more and apply visit www.divinc.org/apply .

About DivInc:

DivInc is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to generate social and economic equity through entrepreneurship by equipping underrepresented founders with access to the curriculum, capital, and community they need to build investable companies. Founded in Austin in 2016, DivInc has supported 96 companies and over 130 founders over its lifetime. Learn more at www.divinc.org .

About Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web

Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web (FFDW) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, whose mission is to preserve humanity's most important information. FFDW focuses on charitable activities, including building and supporting the decentralized web community, funding research and development, and educating the public about the decentralized web.

Learn more at https://ffdweb.org/

Media Contact:

Cherise Luter

Marketing Director

DivInc

[email protected]

Sofia Coon

Communications Lead

Filecoin Foundation & Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web

[email protected]

SOURCE DivInc