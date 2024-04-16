DivInc Unveils Latest Sports Tech Cohort in Partnership with underdog venture team and HTX Sports Tech

The accelerator program supports startups led by underrepresented founders shaping the future of sports.

HOUSTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DivInc is proud to announce the launch of its Spring 2024 Sports Tech Accelerator. The program supports startups driving innovation across human performance, fan experience, fantasy sports & betting, future of media, NIL innovation (i.e. Name, Image, Likeness), and stadium & venue innovation.

"Our inaugural sports tech accelerator went on to become the most successful cohort in DivInc's history. Now, we are building on that initial success," said DivInc Houston Managing Director, Ashley DeWalt. "With the addition of amazing new strategic partners, including Rice University and underdog venture team, we know these founders are ready to make and undeniable impact in the sports technology market projected to be $55B by 2030."

HTX Sports Tech is excited to continue its support of DivInc with Nate Thompson, Co-Founder of HTX Sports Tech, serving as the Entrepreneur-in-Residence. Drawing from the wealth of his experiences spearheading the exploration and implementation of cutting-edge technologies across clubs in Major League Baseball, Nate brings unique perspectives, insights, and connections.

"The future of sports tech hinges on empowering the next generation of innovators and DivInc's focus on creating that space is exactly what the industry needs to truly thrive," said Nate Thompson, Co-Founder of HTX Sports Tech.

Much like the inaugural program launched in 2022, the DivInc team will collaborate with professional sports teams, industry-leading advisory companies, and subject matter experts to serve as mentors, advisors, coaches, and investors. underdog venture team is the newest partner bringing invaluable experience in building both the founders and the programming that best serves their needs.

"DivInc Sports Tech Accelerator is where remarkable founders creating essential technology, products, and services across the sports ecosystem are discovered. underdog venture team is honored to collaborate this year," said underdog venture team CEO Advisory, Alysse Soll. "Diversity runs deep in our ethos - from the founders we invest and partner with, to our vision of creating the most diverse leadership team in the sports marketing industry. We are truly excited to work with this exceptional cohort."

In total, 10 companies were chosen to be a part of the 12-week hybrid program which will run from April through July 2024. In-person programming will be hosted at the Ion in the center of Houston's innovation corridor.

2024 DivInc Spring Sports Tech Cohort

Athlytic (Detroit, MI)

Ballin AI (Tulsa, OK)

Cache AI (Austin, TX)

DRAFTED (Prosper, TX)

Drip Tech Co. (New York City, NY)

Drive Hockey (Coquitlam, BC)

LunchTable (Cincinnati, OH)

Parscape (Chicago, IL & Los Angeles, CA)

TRAINR (Houston, TX)

WEVOLV (Rochester, NY)

The Spring 2024 Sports Tech Accelerator is supported by underdog venture team, Women In Sports Tech (WIST), The Collectiv, and HTX Sports Tech. DivInc programming is also supported by DivInc Premier Partners, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Gunderson Dettmer, Brown Advisory, Ion, and Mercury.

Learn more at www.divinc.org/sportstech.

