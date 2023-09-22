Divine Health Care Management Introduces Rebranded Facilities: Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Pearlview, Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Honeytown, and Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Schoenbrunn

News provided by

Divine Healthcare

22 Sep, 2023, 08:11 ET

WOOSTER, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Divine Health Care Management, a leading provider of healthcare services, is thrilled to announce the renaming of three of its prominent buildings as part of an exciting rebranding initiative. These facilities will now be known as Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Pearlview, Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Honeytown, and Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Schoenbrunn.

The decision to rebrand these three facilities reflects Divine Health Care Management's dedication to continually improving and enhancing the quality of care offered to its residents. With these new names, the facilities aim to better represent their mission of providing compassionate and top-notch rehabilitation and nursing care to the communities they serve.

Here are the details of the rebranded facilities:

  1. Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Pearlview: Location: 4426 Homestead Dr, Brunswick, OH 44212
  2. Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Honeytown: Location: 1552 N Honeytown Rd, Wooster, OH 44691
  3. Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Schoenbrunn: Location: 2594 E High Ave, New Philadelphia, OH 44663

Each facility will continue to provide exceptional healthcare services with a team of skilled medical professionals, compassionate nurses, and dedicated support staff. With the rebranding, Divine Health Care Management aims to reinforce its commitment to promoting the health and well-being of its residents, fostering an environment of healing, and offering the highest standard of care.

The rebranding is a significant milestone for Divine Health Care Management as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the region and reinforce its position as a trusted provider of rehabilitation and nursing care.

About Divine Health Care Management: Divine Health Care Management is a reputable provider of healthcare services, committed to delivering exceptional rehabilitation and skilled nursing care to its residents. With a focus on personalized care and a commitment to excellence, Divine Health Care Management strives to enrich lives and promote a culture of well-being.

SOURCE Divine Healthcare

Also from this source

Divine Healthcare Management Strengthens Presence with Acquisition of "Superior Rehabilitation Center" in Superior, WI

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.