Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing to Introduce Brand New Memory Care Unit in Early 2024

News provided by

Divine Healthcare

14 Dec, 2023, 10:54 ET

TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing is excited to announce the expansion of its healthcare services with the opening of a brand new Memory Care Unit in early 2024. This new unit aims to provide specialized care for individuals facing the challenges of memory-related conditions, offering a supportive and comforting environment for residents and their families.

The Memory Care Unit at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing will feature en suite accommodations, with all private rooms and bathrooms thoughtfully designed to meet the unique needs of this population, ensuring the safety and well-being of residents while promoting a sense of independence and dignity.

Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing is committed to promoting the highest standards of care and enhancing the lives of those entrusted to our services. The addition of the Memory Care Unit underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our community and providing exceptional care for individuals with memory-related conditions.

For more information about Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing's Memory Care Unit or to be added to our waitlist, please contact Emily Thornton at [email protected].

About Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing:
Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing is a leading healthcare provider committed to delivering compassionate and comprehensive services to individuals in need of rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long-term care. With a focus on innovation and patient-centered care, Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing strives to be a trusted partner in promoting health and well-being.

SOURCE Divine Healthcare

Also from this source

Divine Healthcare Resident Don Takes Inspirational Journey with Badger Honor Flight to Washington DC

Divine Healthcare Resident Don Takes Inspirational Journey with Badger Honor Flight to Washington DC

Divine Healthcare is thrilled to share the incredible journey of one of its own residents, Don, who recently participated in the Badger Honor Flight...
Divine Health Care Management Introduces Rebranded Facilities: Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Pearlview, Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Honeytown, and Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Schoenbrunn

Divine Health Care Management Introduces Rebranded Facilities: Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Pearlview, Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Honeytown, and Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Schoenbrunn

Divine Health Care Management, a leading provider of healthcare services, is thrilled to announce the renaming of three of its prominent buildings as ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.