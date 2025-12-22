DIVINE WATER is changing the hydration game. Natural spring water that is lab tested regularly and never touches plastic

"Name a common water brand that isn't in plastic? We had a hard time too."

— Krassi Popov

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Name a common water brand that isn't in plastic bottles? Kinda hard to, right? We also had a hard time finding healthy hydration, so we created DIVINE WATER.

A natural spring water in elegant glass bottles that is regularly lab tested and guess what... It's actually affordable. 8 bottle packs for the pure version or electrolyte edition start at $18 with free shipping.

Natural spring water in glass bottles Natural spring water in glass bottles

Yeah, we are currently losing money on this deal but that's not the point. We are changing the hydration game, because it sucks pretty bad right now. A study by the USGS found over 38 contaminants in common bottled water including microplastics, chemicals, industrial waste, even pharmaceuticals.

The CEO, Krassi Popov, is also the founder of GODLY SMOOTHIES in Massachusetts and a national event tech company called VELOXITY. He states, "I don't even care for the money with the DIVINE venture, I just want to make a change in this world. Most people are chronically dehydrated or drinking toxic beverages."

