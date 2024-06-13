Diving Suit Market size is set to grow by USD 173.87 million from 2024-2028, Health benefits of diving to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diving suit market size is estimated to grow by USD 173.87 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period. Health benefits of diving is driving market growth, with a trend towards surge in innovative diving suits. However, seasonal demand for diving suits poses a challenge. Key market players include AKONA, Aqua Leisure Recreation LLC, Aqualung Trading, AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Authentic Brands Group LLC, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Cressi Sub Spa, Dive N Surf, Dive Rite, Diving Unlimited International Inc., H2Odyssey, Head, Huish Outdoors, Northern Diver, Omersub Spa, Orkla ASA, SF Tech Sarl, SHEICO Group., Vissla, and Patagonia Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diving Suit Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Wet suits and Dry suits), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AKONA, Aqua Leisure Recreation LLC, Aqualung Trading, AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Authentic Brands Group LLC, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Cressi Sub Spa, Dive N Surf, Dive Rite, Diving Unlimited International Inc., H2Odyssey, Head, Huish Outdoors, Northern Diver, Omersub Spa, Orkla ASA, SF Tech Sarl, SHEICO Group., Vissla, and Patagonia Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global diving suit market is experiencing significant growth through innovative product offerings. Key competitors, such as Aqua Lung International, focus on design, color, shape, and weight improvements. Advanced features like wave rib technology, bungee straps, and hydropower channels are being introduced. Lightweight and flexible suits, as well as advanced dry suits, are in high demand. Custom-made suits are also popular. Exosuit, with in-built propulsion thrusters, is a notable innovation used for commercial deep-sea diving. These advancements are driving market expansion.

The diving industry continues to grow, leading to increased demand for diving equipment, particularly diving suits. Actives, logsistic, and operational requirements call for durable and advanced diving suits. Various types of diving suits are available, including foam, neoprene, and dry suits. Vigorous rubbers and heavy-duty materials ensure protection against underwater conditions. Premium features like adjustable cuffs and zippers enhance user experience. Exporters and manufacturers focus on innovation, such as lighter materials and improved insulation. The market for diving suits is expected to expand, driven by rising popularity of water sports and increasing environmental awareness.

Market Challenges

Adverse weather conditions, including thunderstorms and heavy snowfall, restrict diving activities in the US, hindering the growth of the diving suit market. Severe weather patterns, such as extreme humidity and temperature drops, negatively impact favorable diving conditions. Uncertain tidal conditions also limit diver visibility. The Pacific Ocean's Ring of Fire further restricts diving activities, leading to a shift towards indoor sports. These factors collectively impact the market negatively during the forecast period.

The diving industry requires specific equipment for underwater activities, with diving suits being a crucial component. However, the market faces several challenges. Comfort is a significant concern as divers need suits that fit well and allow for ease of movement. Durability is another challenge as suits must withstand extreme conditions.

Additionally, cost is a factor as high-quality suits can be expensive. Furthermore, the need for advanced features such as insulation, flexibility, and buoyancy control adds complexity to the design and production process. Overall, addressing these challenges will help meet the demands of the diving community for effective and reliable diving suits.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Wet suits

1.2 Dry suits Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Wet suits- The diving suit market encompasses various types of suits, including full wet suits, spring suits, and semi-dry suits. Full wet suits and spring suits provide thermal insulation and are economical options for activities like diving, sailing, and endurance swimming. Semi-dry suits offer enhanced thermal protection in shallow to moderately deep water bodies, with seals at the wrist, neck, ankles, and zipper reducing water entry.

Technological advancements have led to improved flexibility, fit, and comfort in modern wet suits, boosting market growth. Heated wet suits, characterized by specific heating panels and power-generating batteries, ensure warmth in cold temperatures. All wet suits, except heated ones, are not fully water-resistant, allowing for some water entry that gets warmed up from the user's body temperature.

Research Analysis

The diving suit market encompasses a wide range of equipment designed to provide divers with the necessary protection and functionality for various underwater activities. Key components include air supply devices, ensuring adequate breathing underwater, and water pressure regulation to prevent barotrauma and decompression sickness.

Modern suits are made from revolutionary materials such as heavy-duty rubber, neoprene, and stockinette fabric, offering improved flexibility, safety, and warmth. Additional equipment like weighted boots, water light coverings, metal helmets with transparent portholes, and rescue operation gear are essential for deep sea diving and recreational use. Dive equipment and diving gear come in various forms, including modern scuba kits, breathing equipment, dive wear, and drysuits.

Market Research Overview

The diving suit market encompasses a wide range of products designed for underwater activities. These suits provide insulation, protection from water pressure, and enable divers to explore various depths. The market consists of different types of diving suits, including full suits, short suits, and dry suits. Materials used in the manufacturing process include neoprene, rubber, and polyvinyl.

Divers can choose suits based on their specific needs, such as temperature, depth, and personal preference. Models with additional features, like integrated weights and buoyancy control systems, are also available. The market is driven by factors like increasing popularity of recreational diving and growing demand for professional diving services.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Wet Suits



Dry Suits

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

