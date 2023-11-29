Diving Suit Market to grow by USD 173.87 million from 2023 to 2028 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Aqua Leisure Recreation LLC, Aqualung Trading and Authentic Brands Group LLC, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The diving suit market is estimated to grow by USD 173.87 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.53%. The diving suit market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer diving suit market are AKONA, Aqua Leisure Recreation LLC, Aqualung Trading, AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Authentic Brands Group LLC, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Cressi Sub Spa, Dive N Surf, Dive Rite, Diving Unlimited International Inc., H2Odyssey, Head, Huish Outdoors, Northern Diver, Omersub Spa, Orkla ASA, SF Tech Sarl, SHEICO Group., Vissla, and Patagonia Inc.. 

Company Offering:

  • Aqua Leisure Recreation LLC - The company offers diving suit products such as classic polyester dive suits and entry-level dive suits, under the subsidiary of Aquatek.
  • Aqualung Trading - The company offers diving suit products such as XSCAPE mens dive wetsuits, XSCAPE womens dive wetsuits, Iceland womens dive wetsuits, and many more.
  • Authentic Brands Group LLC - The company offers diving suit products such as full wetsuits, spring suits, hooded wetsuits, and many more, under the subsidiary of Quiksilver Inc.
Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in this region is strongly influenced by several promotion campaigns and government initiatives. In addition, Canada has been one of the largest markets for water sports in the Americas. In Canada, different types of water sports are popular, such as diving, jet skiing, wakeboarding, and others. In the country, there is a large percentage of women who have taken part in diving.

  • Impactful driver- Health benefits of diving
  • Key Trend - Surge in innovative diving suits
  • Major Challenges - Seasonal demand for diving suits 

 Market Segmentation

  • Based on Type, the market is classified into wet suits and dry suits. The wet suits segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. If a user is engaged in water, floods, or approaches from an angle of almost verticality, the wet suit decreases heat insulation. Moreover, wetsuits with improved flexibility, fit, and comfort are a result of advances in technology. A greater degree of movement is made possible by the new wetsuits that are attractive for divers, surfers, and other water sports enthusiasts.

Diving Suit Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.53%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.15

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

